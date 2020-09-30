“I liked what I saw. It responded well,” Dickson said afterward.

But asked if the plane is safe and whether he would put his family on it, Dickson said he did not want to get ahead of the ongoing safety review process.

“We still have some work to do yet,” Dickson said, including responding to comments on the agency’s proposal for what would be required to unground the aircraft as well as the completion of an independent review. “We are in the home stretch, but that doesn’t mean we’re going take shortcuts to get it done by a certain date.”

AD

AD

The flight came as European regulators said they are seeking safety improvements to the Boeing aircraft that go beyond those envisioned by the FAA, and as congressional investigators said Boeing and the FAA have yet to tackle critical safety problems in their organizations.

Within the FAA, Dickson’s high-profile flight was met with mixed reviews. “It’s just a public relations stunt. That’s fine,” said an FAA official who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe internal deliberations. More importantly, the official added, the FAA under Dickson’s leadership has yet to correct, or in many cases even acknowledge, the failures that led it to mistakenly certify the plane’s safety in the first place.

“Our leadership at the FAA is telling us the certification process is fundamentally sound,” the official said. “To me, it’s a complete breakdown of an entire system.”

AD

AD

After the flight Dickson said: “We are all about continuous improvement. . . . We can always get better.”

The 737 Max was grounded in March 2019, following the second of two deadly crashes within five months caused by a flawed flight control system that had been deemed safe by Boeing and the FAA.

Investigators said the system, fed by faulty information from an external sensor, repeatedly forced the noses of the planes down, overwhelming pilots and leading to crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia that killed a total of 346 people.

The 737 Max flown Wednesday by Dickson included what Boeing said was a comprehensive overhaul of the feature that had turned deadly, known as the Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System, or MCAS, as well as other improvements to the flight control system.

AD

The updated software makes MCAS less powerful, so a pilot can more easily regain control of the plane, Boeing said. The plane also now compares inputs from two external sensors rather than just one, to make sure the system isn’t overcome by bad data, according to the company.

AD

Boeing had long argued that the feature should run in the background and go largely unnoticed by pilots. Dickson said the preparation he did before the flight, including simulator training, left him “very prepared” to deal with several scenarios.

“Essentially it’s a much more benign system than the original design,” Dickson said.

Boeing went to great lengths to avoid simulator training with its original design because it would have been costly for airlines, investigators have said.

AD

Michael Stumo, whose daughter Samya was killed in the Ethiopia crash last year, said Dickson’s flight was a “public relations gift” to Boeing.

“It has no statistical validity but creates a sheen of product endorsement,” Stumo said in a statement, adding that the FAA and Boeing should provide “the technical descriptions and test data that they are relying upon, but keeping secret, as they aim to unground the 737 MAX. Without that secret data, independent experts and the public cannot confirm whether the aircraft is safe.”

AD

Dickson said “we’re providing everything we can, within the law. Much of the data, I believe, that’s being asked for is proprietary.”

AD

“This is not a publicity stunt,” Dickson said. “This is simply the fulfillment of a commitment. . . . I want the families to understand, I want the flying public to understand, when we get though with this process . . . we will do it right. This is part, in my book, of doing it right.”

The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) is among the foreign entities calling for additional requirements on Boeing, beyond those of the FAA.

It has pressed for, and Boeing has agreed to undertake, the addition of a new “synthetic” sensor to the Max as an added layer of protection, the EASA said in a statement to The Washington Post. That would augment the two physical “angle of attack” sensors, which measure the relative position of the plane’s nose and oncoming wind, vital readings for safe flight. Planes would be retrofitted over time, with “enhanced crew procedures and training” in the interim to reduce risks, EASA said.

AD

AD

The European agency also wants pilots to be given instructions on how to pull a circuit breaker to halt a mistaken stall warning. Investigators said errant “stick shaker” warnings were part of the cacophony of alarms that distracted pilots in the run-up to the two crashes. The EASA said there is “no agreement with the FAA” on requiring the instructions.

The European agency said its approval could come in November.

The FAA declined to discuss its position on the warning, saying it is still considering comments. It also would not say whether the “synthetic sensor” would be required in the United States but noted it has procedures for “evaluating any eventual modifications.”

AD

Boeing said it will follow the lead of global regulators.

“We appreciate the rigorous scrutiny that the regulatory authorities are rightly applying at every step of their review and they will determine the schedule for return to service,” Boeing said in a statement.

MCAS was originally intended as a safety feature meant to prevent stalling, after Boeing installed larger, more fuel-efficient engines on the Max in a fierce competition for cost-conscious customers with global rival Airbus.

AD

Instead, the feature led to tragedy, followed by several embarrassing disclosures and highly critical probes that led to massive losses and a management shake-up at Boeing. In a major report in mid-September, House investigators said the FAA’s delegation system, which hands Boeing employees broad powers to oversee the safety of company airplanes on the FAA’s behalf, “creates inherent conflicts of interest that have jeopardized the safety of the flying public.”

AD

The crashes were “the horrific culmination of several faulty technical assumptions by Boeing’s engineers, a lack of transparency on the part of Boeing’s management, and grossly insufficient oversight by the FAA,” House investigators found.

In a statement Wednesday, the FAA said it is undertaking numerous initiatives to implement improvements identified in internal and external reviews, including expanding the reach of “safety management systems” within companies themselves as a means of improving oversight.

AD

The FAA pointed to an April report in which it noted that its “existing strategic safety initiatives are sound,” but there are also “areas where we have opportunities to improve.” The agency also reiterated “the value and benefit of delegation as an effective and efficient method to enhance safety.”

Before Dickson’s flight Wednesday, the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee approved on a voice vote a bipartisan bill to strengthen the FAA’s oversight of Boeing. Rep. Peter A. DeFazio (D-Ore.), the committee’s chairman, said ahead of the vote that investigations into the Max crashes had shown “regulatory capture on the part of the FAA.”

“The FAA was either unable or unwilling to conduct rigorous oversight of Boeing,” DeFazio said.

The legislation seeks to rectify that, giving the FAA $30 million a year and new powers to pick which Boeing employees are given the job of conducting safety review work on the agency’s behalf, among some two dozen other provisions.

AD

Rep. Sam Graves (Mo.), the committee’s top Republican, said that the United States could do only so much to address training and standards for airlines overseas, but that lawmakers had to do everything possible to ensure the country continued to set the “gold standard” for aviation safety.

“We can only control what we can control, and we’ve done that here today with this legislation,” he said.

Based on his experience in the training and cockpit, Dickson said he plans to share several “debrief items” with Boeing employees and FAA colleagues, covering how some flight procedures are described for pilots and “human factors” issues, though he declined to provide specifics.

“We’re going to make sure the process is completed correctly. That’s in everyone’s best interest. We will be demanding on those that we regulate, but we will be fair,” Dickson said.