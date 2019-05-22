In this file photo taken on March 28, 2019, Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 MAX aircraft are parked on a California tarmac after being grounded. (Mark Ralston/AFP/Getty Images)

The Federal Aviation Administration is gathering dozens of the world’s top aviation officials in Fort Worth for a day-long conclave Thursday to talk about the Boeing 737 Max, but several of those officials say they won’t commit to clearing the troubled jet to resume flights until their own safety questions are answered.

After a pair of Boeing 737 Max jets crashed in Ethiopia and Indonesia within five months of each other and under similar circumstances, international aviation authorities — in China, Europe and elsewhere — grounded the aircraft. The United States was among the last to do so.

The U.S.’s reluctance to take quick action earned it criticism and raised questions about the rigor and independence of its decision-making and certification of the 737 Max under a system that grants Boeing far-reaching responsibilities for overseeing the safety of the company’s own products.

Now the FAA is seeking to regain the confidence of its peers and its leadership position in aviation safety.

Officials from the European Union Aviation Safety Agency have told the FAA that the Europeans need to make their own findings on the safety of Boeing’s proposed fixes for the aircraft, a U.S. official said.

FAA officials say they hope to show the world Thursday what they’ve been doing to restore confidence in the plane they first certified as safe more than two years ago.

Last week, acting FAA administrator Daniel K. Elwell, under congressional questioning, described the uncomfortable position the U.S. found itself in following the March crash in Ethi­o­pia and a cascade of grounding announcements around the world, even as U.S. officials insisted there was no data to support such moves. And he made a remarkable appeal for global unity regarding the 737 Max and its future.

Given that “there is the perception, at least, of a crisis in confidence, particularly with regard to the airplane, and maybe larger,” the goal for Thursday is to “sort of fix a process that didn’t, in my opinion, go in a way that we’re used to internationally,” Elwell said.

“Internationally, we are collaborative 99 percent of the time. When the Ethiopian accident happened, it was not a collaborative process, from Sunday night until Wednesday morning, despite our best efforts and attempts to have conversations. I know countries act, and they act for various reasons,” Elwell said.

Elwell was referring to the period following the Ethio­pian Airlines crash on Sunday, March 10, when a succession of countries, seeing similarities between it and the October crash in Indonesia, barred the 737 Max from flying. It was Wednesday, March 13, when President Trump announced that the United States was following suit.

Investigators say faulty information from external sensors led an automated anti-stall feature to repeatedly — and mistakenly — force the nose of the planes downward before the crashes.

Elwell said the decision to allow the Max to return to service should be done together as much as possible.

“On the ungrounding, I think it’s just critically important that, as a global aviation community, we do what we do best — we collaborate, we exhibit transparency,” Elwell said.

FAA officials will “answer the questions I’m sure these countries are going to have of us, and then at the end of the day . . . my hope is that they have the confidence in our work and our analysis to make their ungrounding decisions, if that’s where the discussion is, as close to our decision as possible, because I think that’s important for the world to have some level of confidence,” Elwell said.

Whether Elwell’s aspiration is within reach remains unclear.

A spokesman for the E.U. aviation safety agency did not respond to a request for comment but told the Financial Times that they are working to return the plane “to service as soon as possible, but only once there is complete reassurance that it is safe.”

Among the preconditions for doing that are that Boeing’s design changes are approved by the European agency and that pilots are “adequately trained,” according to the Financial Times.

The issue of what would constitute sufficient pilot training is a crucial one. Among the questions is whether simulators should be required before the planes are allowed back in the air, which would be more expensive and time consuming yet also more immersive, or whether the needed training could be done on a tablet computer.

Elwell said Wednesday that the issue is still under review. He also said that under international protocols the United States will be the first to lift the grounding, since it was the country that originally certified the Max, and that that would happen “only when we determine based on facts and technical data that it is safe to do so.”

Boeing has said it has crafted a software fix for the anti-stall feature, known as the Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System (MCAS), which has been implicated in the crashes. The fix makes the system reliant on two external sensors, rather than one, and is essentially meant to make the system less aggressive to prevent it from overpowering pilots, as appears to have happened in the two crashes.

Boeing and the FAA have faced sharp questions about why pilots were not given detailed information about MCAS before the crashes.

Ethio­pian Airlines said in a statement last week that it was one of the only countries to purchase a Boeing Max 8 simulator, but “it’s very unfortunate” that the simulator “was not configured to simulate the MCAS operation by the aircraft manufacturer.”

Boeing said Wednesday that it will continue to “fully support airline customers and regulators from around the world” as the software fix is examined and certified, and is supporting “enhanced pilot training and education that will help prevent accidents like these from happening again.”

Over the past two weeks, the company has held seven global conferences for airlines that operate the Max “to answer their questions and provide them with the information needed to safely return the updated Max to service, once FAA certification is complete and approval is gained from regulators around the world,” the company said.