Fewer drivers used the Dulles Toll Road after a rate hike that took effect in January, although the drop-off was less than expected by the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority, which operates the road.

Yet even with the decline in use, revenue was up because of the higher rates for trips, according to a March report by the airports authority.

In their March report, officials at the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority said revenue was 31.9 percent higher in the first three months of 2019 compared to the same period in 2018. In March alone, toll road revenue was $16.7 million — about $5 million more than what was collected in March 2018.

But that money came from fewer drivers.

MWAA’s projections for the first three months of 2019 were that there would be 21,440,329 transactions; instead there were 21,723,067.

The tally meant MWAA exceeded its projections by about 1.3 percent but the overall trend still was downward. Overall, there were 1,100,414 fewer transactions for the first three months of 2019 compared to the same time in 2018, which is a 4.8 percent drop, the March report shows.



Although weather and other factors, including the government shutdown, may influence how many drivers use the toll road, officials think the drop in use may be a reaction to the toll increase, the first since 2014.

Most drivers pay $4.75 per one-way trip — $3.25 at the main toll plaza and $1.50 at on/off-ramps — an increase of $1.25. Previously, most drivers paid $3.50 — $2.50 at the main toll plaza and $1 at on/off ramps for each one-way trip.

Virginia has become a leader in using toll revenue to pay for transit improvements, but not all drivers are pleased about how their dollars are being used.Dulles Toll Road revenue specifically pays for the $5.8 billion Silver Line rail extension, whose first phase was completed in 2014 with the second phase under construction.

At least two lawsuits have challenged using the toll money for the 23.1-mile Silver Line, but none of the court actions has succeededin blocking the funding plan.



The federal government, MWAA, the state of Virginia, and Fairfax and Loudoun counties each pay a set percentage of the rail-project costs.

But the amount kicked in from toll road users is not capped and asproject costs have risen, so has the share drivers bear.

In 2004, tolls were expected to cover about 25 percent of the cost of the line. After delays and cost overruns, toll road revenue now covers nearly half of the rail project’s price tag.

MWAA took responsibility for overseeing construction of the Metro Silver Line extension from the state of Virginia in 2006. As part of the deal, which officials said would save money and speed construction, MWAA also assumed control of the Dulles Toll Road and was given authority to raise tolls on the 14-mile stretch.

MWAA increased tolls five times between 2010 and 2014 as the costs of building the Silver Line grew.

Those increases slowed for a time after Virginia officials contributed $150 million to the rail project.

MWAA officials said they don’t expect to increase rates until 2023.

Even so, under the current plan, by 2043 drivers could be paying as much as $11.25 per trip; by 2048, the final year tolls are projected to rise under the current schedule, the rate would be $12.50, according to budget documents provided by MWAA.

The first phase of the rail line, with four stops in Tysons and one in Reston, opened in July 2014. The rail line’s second phase, which will extend service to Dulles International Airport and into eastern Loudoun County, has been beset with a series of problems ranging from flawed precast concrete panels at four of its rail stations to issues with concrete rail ties that don’t meet project standards. There also have been problems at the Dulles Airport station, where the contractor is trying to figure out how to reinforce concrete pedestals that have cracked. The rail line is more than a year behind schedule.

The rail line is the first not built by Metro and instead is being constructed by a private contractor hired by MWAA.

In a recent report, the project’s lead contractor, Capital Rail Constructors, a joint venture between Bethesda-based Clark Construction Group and Kiewit Infrastructure, said it expected to complete the project in February 2020.

