Work to treat more than 1,500 defective wall panels in five stations along the second phase of the Silver Line rail project is almost complete, officials in charge of the multibillion project said, but whether additional steps will be required to ensure the concrete structures meet safety and durability requirements is unclear.

Officials at Metro, which will be responsible for maintaining the stations once they are built, said they are bringing in an independent consultant to determine whether additional measures should be taken to ensure the structures are sound.

Their announcement last week came after a whistleblower lawsuit alleged that the company that made them used unapproved materials and instructed employees to lie on reports that would have revealed problems with its manufacturing process. The allegations in the suit, filed in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia, indicate that the problems with the precast panels, could be more far-reaching than either the project’s lead contractor, Capital Rail Constructors or the agency overseeing construction, the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority, led the public to believe.

CRC officials offered no new details about whether they would take additional actions tied to the lawsuit. Nor would they say whether they are continuing with plans to apply a special sealant to shore up the defective panels. Last week, Keith Couch, CRC’s project director for the Silver Line told MWAA’s board of directors that the sealant work would be completed soon.

“CRC has nothing further to add at this time,” said Louise Pulizzi, a spokeswoman for the company said Monday.

TYSONS, VA - JULY 26: New construction has sprouted up around Metro's Silver Line stations including the McLean station July 26, 2017 in Tysons, VA. (Photo by Katherine Frey/The Washington Post) (Katherine Frey/The Washington Post)

MWAA and CRC had initially said only about 20 percent of the 1,569 panels were defective and that the problems could be resolved by applying a special sealant. The sealant is designed to prevent water from seeping into the panels, which can cause them to weaken and crack. Under its plan, CRC will cover the costs of reapplying the sealant to the panels every 10-years. But the lawsuit alleges that all — not just a portion of the panels — may be flawed in part because the raw materials used to make them did not meet project standards.

Metro officials said last month they agreed to CRC’s plan, but would not say whether their decision to hire an independent consultant means they will ask that additional steps be taken.

“As this is a federal false claims act matter, we are not going to comment further at this time,” Metro spokeswoman Sherri Ly said.

Officials at Universal Concrete, the Stowe, Pa.-based company that manufactured the panels, have not responded to repeated requests for comment.

CRC, a joint venture between Bethesda-based Clark Construction and Kiewit Infrastructure, said previously it was responsible for any additional costs to the $5.8 billion rail project and that the corrective work would not impact the rail line’s expected 2020 opening. The second phase of the Silver Line is already 13-months behind schedule.

MWAA officials were similarly tight-lipped. Last week officials said they had instructed CRC and their own consultants to review the allegations contained in the whistleblower suit. Late Monday, they released a statement saying in light of the whistleblower lawsuit, “It is unknown if there will be impact on the precast schedule.”

HERNDON, VA - JULY 26: A pedestrian bridge at Innovation Station, part of Phase II of Metro's Silver Line expansion to Dulles International Airport and beyond, is under construction July 26, 2017 in Herndon, VA. (Photo by Katherine Frey/The Washington Post) (Katherine Frey/The Washington Post)

The second phase of the $5.8-billion rail project will have six stations, including one at Dulles International Airport, and will for the first time bring Metro to Loudoun County. The first phase of the Silver Line opened in July 2014 and has five stations — four in Tysons Corner and one in Reston.

The project is being funded by Fairfax and Loudoun counties, the federal government, MWAA and users of the Dulles Toll Road.

Loudoun County learned of issues with the panels last October, as part of monthly progress reports given by MWAA officials, according to Glen Barbour, a county spokesman. Barbour expressed confidence that the issues are being handled. Fairfax also was informed in late-2017.

“The County has been informed that the issues are being appropriately remediated and that the scheduled start of passenger services in 2020 should not be impacted by the concrete issues,” Barbour said.

The flawed panels were installed at five of the six new stations including two scheduled open in Loudoun, Ashburn and Loudoun Gateway. The Dulles Airport station was not affected because a different contractor manufactured those panels. MWAA officials said they are not aware of any issues with those panels.

The complaint against Universal was filed by Nathan Davidheiser, a former employee of the company. It was filed under the federal False Claims Act, which allows whistleblowers to receive a portion of any money the government recovers on behalf of defrauded taxpayers.

Davidheiser, who worked for Universal from July 2015 to February 2016, was responsible for testing the concrete for air content, a critical measure of the material because improper air ratios could cause water erosion, “weakening the integrity of the structure” and “potentially causing a collapse,” according to the suit.

The Justice Department and the state of Virginia have joined the whistleblower lawsuit and said they will file a complaint in coming weeks.