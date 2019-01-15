In this Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019, file photo, Federal Aviation Administration employee Michael Jessie, who is currently working without pay as an aviation safety inspector for New York international field office overseeing foreign air carriers, holds a sign while attending a news conference at Newark Liberty International Airport in Newark, N.J. The FAA says it is calling 2,200 safety inspectors back to work by the end of this week. The inspectors certify work done by airlines, aircraft manufacturers and repair shops. (Julio Cortez/AP)

The Federal Aviation Administration is calling back thousands of furloughed inspectors to address safety concerns, and airport security checkpoints have been shut down and agents redeployed as the impacts of the nation’s longest government shutdown intensify.

Key work to improve safety has been stalled and passengers have faced sometimes excruciating delays that could worsen as the shutdown continues and more workers who continue their jobs without pay decide it's no longer worthwhile to do so. While air traffic controllers say they have been keeping the nation’s airspace as safe as before the shutdown, they question how long that can be sustained.

“Is it safe? Yes it’s safe. Can we survive this for long? That’s a question I don’t want to answer. I hope we can,” said Andrew LeBovidge, southwest regional vice president for the controllers union, who added that the shutdown is forcing colleagues to face questions they — and the nation — should not have to confront.

[‘The essence of involuntary servitude’: Federal unions sue the Trump administration to get paid for shutdown work]

“Do you want a surgeon to be distracted by his financial problems when he’s operating on a cardiac patient — and for how long? The first patient? The second patient? The third patient?” LeBovidge asked. “Right now, the layers of the system remain intact, because the controllers are diligently doing their work. But the distractions that are continuing to mount on their psyches are reaching levels they can’t endure for a long time.”

FAA documents released Tuesday show the agency is recalling more than 3,400 workers who had been furloughed, but are now acknowledged to be vital for protecting “life and safety.”



Employees line up to receive food and other resources at the pop up pantry in the police training facility at Tampa International Airport on Monday. The food pantry was organized by the airport and came together with Feeding Tampa Bay and United Way Suncoast providing resources for government employees including, TSA, CBP and FAA workers, who are required to work but aren't getting paid during the government shutdown. (Eve Edelheit/For The Washington Post)

At the onset of the shutdown in December, the FAA’s Office of Aviation Safety — which is responsible for “certification and safety oversight of approximately 7,300 U.S. commercial airlines and air operators” — had just 216 people listed as having a “life and safety” exception requiring them to remain on the job.

By Friday, the FAA says it will have more than 3,100 employees back at work under that exception in the aviation safety office, a major restoration that points to just how much critical work has been going undone. In all, more than 2,200 safety inspectors are being called back, according to the FAA.

Such midcourse shifts have become a hallmark of the Trump administration’s shutdown strategy.

[Air traffic controllers get their first shutdown pay stub: $0.00]

“We proactively conduct risk assessment, and we have determined that after three weeks it is appropriate to recall inspectors and engineers,” an FAA spokesman said adding that the workers will “ensure continuous operational safety of the entire national airspace.”

Among the FAA safety personnel forced out of work by the shutdown are those who inspect aircraft, issue medical and other certifications, and test equipment used by air traffic controllers, according to the agency.

Even with the latest recall of thousands of workers, important safety work remains suspended by the political impasse over President Trump’s insistence on billions in funds to build a border wall. For example, technical improvements meant to cut down the chances pilots will land in the wrong place are being delayed.

[Food inspections by the FDA have been sharply reduced, alarming critics]

On a summer night in 2017, a pair of Air Canada pilots nearly landed their Airbus A320 on passengers waiting to take off at San Francisco International Airport. The descending airliner was 100 feet from the ground before it pulled up, barely missing four airliners waiting on the taxiway.

To help air traffic controllers ward off such pilot mistakes, the FAA has been adapting existing radar used to track planes that are already on the ground. But that work is on hold, according to controllers and the FAA.

There are thousands of things — from the subtle and psychological to the highly technical — that go toward creating the extraordinary safety record of the U.S. commercial aviation system, where there has been just one death in nine years. But for weeks, the federal government has been conducting something of an experiment: What happens when politicians decide that safety buffers meant to minimize risk can be sacrificed in pursuit of unrelated priorities.

[U.S. air traffic controllers are working without pay. Their Canadian ‘co-workers’ sent pizza.]

And it has become an unsettling symbol for many.

“Who feels safe flying today?” asked Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick (R-Pa.) in an interview with The Washington Post over the weekend, during which he also called on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R) to change course and hold a vote on a bill to end the partial shutdown.

Leaders of the National Air Traffic Controllers Association, which sued Trump to force the administration to pay them for their work, and of the FAA, both say the skies remain safe. But academic researchers say there are limits, and it is unclear when they might be reached.

Erin E. Bowen, a professor who specializes in aviation psychology at the Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University’s Arizona campus, said “accidents are almost inevitable” when people are stressed about not getting paid.

“It absolutely puts aviation safety in jeopardy,” she said. “You’re telling all of the support staff that makes our air system the safest in the world, ‘Sure, do your job, but don’t get the money you depend upon to feed your family.’”

Whether its high-salaried air traffic controllers or Transportation Security Administration workers who are much lower on the federal pay scale, “people are simply not able to be as attentive to their job tasks when they’re worried that they’re not getting a paycheck.”

Jirs Meuris, an assistant professor of management and human resources at the University of Wisconsin, said his research with truck drivers has shown that “financial worry is associated with a higher probability of a preventable accident.” And while “many air traffic controllers suppress their feelings of financial anxiety, this suppression actually makes people more error-prone as well because it takes cognitive effort to do so,” Meuris said.

A food bank has been set up at Tampa International Airport to help unpaid employees during the shutdown.

“I think it’s tough,” said Wendy Smith, a TSA worker who showed up at the pantry this week with her young son, not knowing when she’ll get her next check. So “this is super helpful.”

“I don’t blame anybody. I just hope it will get worked out,” Smith said, before heading off with a box of groceries.

The TSA has been forced to shut down security checkpoints in Miami and Houston because of a sharp increase in people calling in sick. The agency said about 1 of every 15 checkpoint workers failed to report for duty on Monday. This time last year the number was about 1 in every 40 workers.

At Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport this week, one passenger told a TSA agent checking IDs and scanning boarding passes, “Thanks for working today.” The agent responded: “Don’t thank me. Call the government up and tell them to do something about this. Seriously call them. Email them. Something.”

Travelers at Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International, the nation’s busiest, faced excruciating security lines Monday. An airport spokesman said it took some passengers more than an hour to clear security. TSA officials attributed the waits to a combination of high passenger volume and a higher than average number of TSA officer absences. Data released by the agency said the longest wait was 88 minutes; it was 55 minutes in the TSAPreCheck line.

And all these challenges are coming during the offseason, raising the stakes of an even more prolonged shutdown. Airport officials say that January is traditionally a slow time for air travel. Perry Cooper, a spokesman for Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, said crowds will likely pick up in February for the Presidents’ Day holiday.

On Jan. 2, a gun made it through a TSA checkpoint in Atlanta and onto a Delta Air Lines flight to Tokyo. A TSA spokesman said the incident was not related to the shutdown or a staffing shortage.

“TSA has determined standard procedures were not followed and a passenger did in fact pass through a standard screening TSA checkpoint with a firearm,” the agency said. “TSA has held those responsible appropriately accountable.”

The passenger reported the incident while on the flight and was met by authorities in Japan. But the incident was worrisome nevertheless.

TSA screeners stop passengers — many of them forgetful — carrying loaded guns in their carry-on luggage fairly regularly. A reported 4,000 firearms were seized at checkpoints in 2017. Instances in which armed passengers make it through security, however, are rare.

Jim Marinitti, another official with the controllers union, said air traffic controllers in Atlanta are working six-day weeks.

“They’re working a lot of overtime. They turn around and there’s no cavalry coming to help,” Marinitti said. “That’s where we see the layers, the redundancies that are in place to maintain safety are starting to get peeled away.”

Still, he said, “I’m going to give you a one-word answer: Yes. The national airspace system in this country is as safe today as it was prior to the shutdown.” And, due to their continued diligence, controllers remain “the one thread holding it together.”

But the shutdown has been disruptive and made their work harder.

Key FAA support staff working on preparations for the upcoming Super Bowl in Atlanta — where controllers say perhaps 1,500 extra planes, many corporate jets, are expected each day — were among the furloughed FAA workers, short-circuiting far-reaching logistical efforts, according to Dan McCabe, a controller in Atlanta.

“Air traffic controllers still have questions as to how they will pull off a feat as big as the Super Bowl while working some of the busiest airspace in the country,” McCabe said.

“It’s busy here. We’re used to busy. Volume doesn't scare us,” McCabe added. But “what happens is you start adding a whole bunch of extra airplanes. If you’ve got a 10-pound bag, you can put 10 pounds in the bag. You can’t put 11 pounds in the bag,” and trying to do the airspace equivalent without careful coordination across local airports and routes could lead to delays for airlines and private aircraft.

“We want to streamline the way we get airplanes in so we can be efficient with it. We’re gonna be safe. We want to be safe and efficient,” McCabe said.

FAA spokesman Gregory Martin said the agency recently brought back “the necessary personnel for planning and training for the Atlanta Super Bowl, which was initially delayed. We have recalled the necessary people, so this is back on track.”

Most of the agency’s work has been at a standstill since the shutdown, however. That means it has been unable to approve new airline plans or commercial spaceflights. For example, Southwest Airlines announced plans last fall to add flights to Hawaii from three California cities. But the new service had not started when the shutdown began.

“If it didn’t happen prior to the shutdown, we’re not looking at [approving] it,” Martin said. “If it was a part of operations at the time the shutdown started, we’re all over it.”

Robert Costa and Faiz Siddiqui contributed to this report from Washington. Brittney Martin reported from Houston. Jared Leone reported from Tampa.