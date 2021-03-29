“This is a constant process that we go through, reviewing threats,” Phillips said. “But the request that we’re doing with the Washington Channel is not directly tied to what was released by the AP.”

The Associated Press reported on March 21 that U.S. intelligence indicated that Iran made “threats to kill Gen. Joseph M. Martin and plans to infiltrate and surveil the installation.” Martin is the vice chief of staff of the Army, and his official residence is at Fort McNair.

AD

AD

The AP report said chatter intercepted in January also indicated that Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps discussed attacks against Fort McNair similar to the 2000 attack on the Navy destroyer USS Cole in the Yemeni port of Aden, in which 17 sailors died.

The report was based on information provided by two U.S. intelligence officials who spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity. The officials said the communications “centered on potential military options to avenge the U.S. killing of the former Quds leader, Gen. Qasem Soleimani, in Baghdad in January 2020,” the AP reported.

Army officials at the Pentagon declined to respond to questions about the alleged threats.

AD

“As a matter of policy we do not comment on security for senior officials,” said Col. Cathy Wilkinson, spokeswoman for the U.S. Army.

In January, Maj. Gen. Omar Jones, commander of the Military District of Washington, told city residents and elected leaders that the request for the water perimeter followed recent “credible and specific” threats against military leaders who live on the base and recent security breaches, including one involving a possibly “lost” swimmer who ended up at the Fort McNair shore. But he offered no other specifics.

AD

Jones said that a marked zone was preferred over erecting a fence facing the water because the tougher restrictions would prevent someone with electronic surveillance equipment from anchoring on the shoreline.

AD

Fort McNair wants to create a marked zone that would take up to one-third of the channel along the base, which it says will protect military assets. According to the proposal’s printed notice in the Federal Register, “all persons, vessels, or other craft are prohibited from anchoring, mooring or loitering within” the proposed restricted area without the permission of the commander of Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall and Fort McNair or designated representatives.

The notice highlights security needs for Marine Helicopter Squadron missions and “protection of VIP quarters.” Officers’ living quarters can be seen from the water.

AD

The Washington Navy Yard and Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, which also have access to D.C. waters, do not have restricted zones on their shorelines.

AD

The plan has triggered a rebuke from boaters, neighbors and D.C. elected leaders who argue that the proposed restriction would be an unnecessary overreach. The recent report about an international threat against the installation is unlikely to change the opposition.

D.C. Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton (D), who has introduced a bill in Congress to block the water restriction, is still pushing for a withdrawal of the Army plan after learning about the alleged Iran threats. Norton’s office said Monday that she believes “there are better ways to address security threats that don’t also inhibit commerce and recreation.”

The House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure last week passed Norton’s Washington Channel Public Access Act, which would prohibit the creation of a permanent restricted area in the channel. Norton opposes the Army proposal because, she said, it would negatively impact recreational and commercial access in the Wharf and Navy Yard neighborhoods.

The Department of Defense said earlier this month that it would not advance the Army proposal until an agency head appointed by President Biden reviews it. The decision came in response to Norton’s petition to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to withdraw the plan.

AD

AD

Vance F. Stewart III, assistant secretary of the Army for civil works, said the Biden administration ordered a “Regulatory Freeze Pending Review” on Jan. 20, which applies to the Fort McNair proposal. The Army Corps of Engineers, which at the request of Fort McNair is proposing that the perimeter extend about 75 to 150 meters into the channel, was expected to issue a final recommendation by the end of this month. The restrictive zone would then be in place by June.

“The Corps will not take any action on the rule until said appointee has the opportunity to consider the action and make a final decision as to how to proceed,” Stewart said in a letter to Norton. “The Corps will ensure all public comments are fully considered in the decision-making process for the rulemaking action.”

Discussions about the restrictive zone began about two years ago, long before U.S. officials intercepted communications about the Iranian threats as reported by the AP, and also well before recent heightened security measures were taken in the nation’s capital because of rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol. The AP reported that the recent intelligence gathered by the National Security Agency prompted Army officials to renew their request for the restrictions.

AD

AD

Phillips, the head spokesman for the Joint Force Headquarters-National Capital Region, based at Fort McNair, on Monday said efforts to boost security date back to the response to the 9/11 terrorists attacks, and later to the Washington Navy Yard shooting in 2013.