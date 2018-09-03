Four pedestrians were struck and killed while walking on Washington-area roadways within a 36-hour period over the weekend, police said, adding to the troubling trend of rising pedestrian fatalities.

In each case, the pedestrian was crossing or walking along a major thoroughfare — with multiple travel lanes, few to no facilities for pedestrians and higher travel speeds. The victims — two young women and two men — were traveling in the dark or low light, and in at least three of the cases, were traveling outside of crosswalks, authorities said.

Three of the incidents occurred in the span of 12 hours.

Maryland State Police are investigating an early Monday incident in which a man was struck and killed while walking in the middle of a three-lane stretch of Branch Avenue in the Clinton area of Prince George’s County.

Police said Jordan C. Barber, 26, of Upper Marlboro, was struck shortly after 4:30 a.m. after he got out of a vehicle where he was the passenger. He was seen walking in the middle lane of Branch Avenue, north of Woodyard Road, when he was hit by a car traveling in the southbound direction.

Just a few hours earlier, at 2 a.m., a 36-year-old woman was struck while crossing Arlington Boulevard in the Falls Church area of Fairfax County. Police said the woman, was walking outside the marked crosswalk, near Graham Road when she was struck by a westbound vehicle.

Authorities said neither speed, nor alcohol, appear to be factors in that case and the driver is cooperating with investigators.

Sunday night, a man walking along Route 1 in Jessup, Md., was struck and killed by a sedan. Howard County police said the Hyundai Elantra was traveling in the southbound lanes about 9:03 p.m., near Hicks Road, when it struck the man, who was walking in a travel lane.

The victim died at the scene, police said. Police said the driver of the Hyundai remained at the scene.

Another fatality, the fourth this weekend, was reported early Sunday in the Greenbelt area of Prince George’s County. Police said Paulinette F. Pearl Bedran, 29, of Silver Spring, was walking on the left shoulder of the southbound ramp of Kenilworth Avenue, heading onto Route 193, when she walked into the travel lane and was struck by two vehicles. The incident occurred about 4:20 a.m. Both drivers remained at the scene, Greenbelt police spokesman George Mathews said.

The holiday weekend deaths come as the region appears to be experiencing a surge in pedestrian fatalities.

Public safety and transportation officials said they are troubled by the deaths, which mirror a national upward trend, and come as jurisdictions make commitments to lower the number of traffic fatalities. In Montgomery County, for example, there have been at least 11 pedestrian fatalities this year — and four occurred in a two-week period last month.

Officials have urged pedestrians to cross in designated crosswalks and be more aware — even when they have a right of way.

In several incidents, including at least three this weekend, the victims were not in crosswalks or were crossing roads illegally.

A new report by the Governors Highway Safety Association estimates the number of pedestrian deaths nationwide last year was 6,000, a 33-year high. The report highlights a number of factors for the continued increase, including distracted drivers using mobile devices and a larger number of cars on the road due to an improved economy. Studies also point to distractions among pedestrians, including texting while walking.