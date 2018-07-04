

Parade-goers line Constitution Avenue during the National Independence Day Parade in Washington. (Bonnie Jo Mount/The Washington Post)

Hours before the Fourth of July parade began, a family that had journeyed 14 hours from Wisconsin filed down to Constitution Avenue to get the best seats.

Melinda Lehmitz and her husband, Harvey, wanted their twin children to experience the array of people and cultures in the District — something they aren’t able to see at home.

“It’s sheltered in the country,” Lehmitz said of Hilbert, Wis., as her 13-year-olds, Skylar and Dylan, took turns fanning each other. “They don’t really get to see how people interact outside their bubble.”

Lehmitz said the celebration was more meaningful than their usual Fourth of July barbecue in Wisconsin.

“I never, ever imagined I’d be here,” said Lehmitz, who had three American flags tucked in her hair. “But I want to broaden their horizons and show my kids things they aren’t taught in school.”

As the parade stepped off, Lehmitz and her family were welcomed by just the sort of diversity they said they sought, with a banner on the Sikh float that read “equality and justice for all.”

Many floats represented cultural groups and organizations. Among them was a float featuring several dozen Sikhs wearing American flag ties and red-white-and-blue-themed turbans.

The Greater Washington Chinese American Community’s float was the shape of a ship, while a band behind the group played drums in a synchronous rhythm.

[America is more diverse than ever — but still segregated]

A plethora of floats, balloons and marching bands made their way down Constitution Avenue. Many played songs such as “Born in the U.S.A.,” while others danced and waved to the crowds.

Two large balloons, featuring an American flag and an even more massive eagle, drew cheers and applause from onlookers. These were followed by a float containing a model version of the Statue of Liberty’s torch.

A large cloud blocked the sun temporarily, causing onlookers to shout, “Oh, yes!” in anticipation of shade.

One spectator squealed with joy while stretching her arms toward the sky.



Travis Gardner, with the Experience Band & Show, plays the trombone along the parade route. (Bonnie Jo Mount/The Washington Post)

An Uncle Sam balloon floats above the crowd during the parade in Washington. (Bonnie Jo Mount/The Washington Post)

Across from the Washington Monument, John and Erica Mullen, both 34, sat with on the curb with their five children, all in red, white and blue T-shirts bearing phrases such as “Land of the Free.”

“We have a lot of pride in our country, and even with all of its flaws, we feel strongly about instilling that in our kids,” said Erica, who had an American flag wrapped around her waist. “The least we can do is wear our colors.”

Originally from The Woodlands, Tex., their family started a 12-month trip around the country in June, with Erica home-schooling their children in U.S. history. She said they wanted to be in Washington on Independence Day.

This week, the children — three of whom were adopted from Mexico and Houston — visited the Lincoln Memorial to learn about the Emancipation Proclamation.

“Seeing everything from that time, it wouldn’t have been a thought to have a family like ours, even a hundred years ago,” Erica said.

John, a Web developer and a “Christ follower,” said he also wanted to celebrate — and show gratitude for — religious freedom in the United States.

“It’s really great to be able to go to a church on Sundays and not be hated for religion or arrested for that,” he said. “I just couldn’t imagine traveling around and not being able to talk with people about God.”

Richard Principe and his family laid out a blanket beneath a tree near the base of the Washington Monument on Wednesday morning.

It was their first Fourth of July together in America, said Principe, 50.

His wife and their two children joined him in Lorton, Va., three weeks ago, when they moved there from Peru, where Principe and his wife were born.

“We appreciate this county,” Principe said, adding that he and his family intend to spend the rest of their lives here.

The two children are U.S. citizens, and Principe’s wife is going through the application process.

“Like everybody else, we want to settle down and get the American Dream,” he said. “It’s still possible. . . . I think everyone can make it.”

[New citizens take the oath in Trump’s America]

To explain the holiday to his children, Principe compared the Fourth of July to Fiestas Patrias, a late-July holiday that marks Peru’s independence from Spain.

“This country is based on freedom,” Principe told his daughters.

Principe, an engineer, said he doesn’t support every White House policy, but he does support President Trump’s agenda in general. In a time of great political divisiveness, Principe said, the country needs to come together and celebrate anyway.

“It’s a holiday,” he said with some exasperation.

But he did say that Americans need to “wake up” and realize the country isn’t being treated fairly on the world stage.

“It’s time to stop other countries taking advantage of us,” he said.



Parade-goers reach for a souvenir during the National Independence Day Parade. (Bonnie Jo Mount/The Washington Post)

As onlookers crowded Constitution Avenue for the parade, 69-year-old Linda Roberts was putting on a show of her own.

The D.C. native spun, leaped and danced on a nearby sidewalk, emphatically twirling two American flags as part of a routine she’s continued for six years running.

“I love bands, I love parades and I love American flags — so I combine it all to celebrate,” Roberts said while waving to onlookers.

Roberts, a transgender woman, said being in the District gives her the opportunity to be who she is without fear of discrimination.

“It’s important because we’re very marginalized in certain parts of the country, and even the world,” Roberts said. “I don’t have to worry about that here.”

She added that even with recent political turmoil and division in the country, the United States is still “the greatest nation on Earth.”

“Today you have the opportunity to put aside political, social and religious issues and celebrate what America is,” she said.

Roberts said she’s not concerned about the humidity that forced many to scramble for shade.

“I’m used to the heat. It energizes me,” she said, grinning, before getting back to her routine.

Laila El-Haddad, 40, an author from Clarksville, Md., said she came reluctantly to watch the day’s events.

Standing at the edge of the crowd on Constitution Avenue, El-Haddad said she was struggling to reconcile her attendance at the parade — her brother had planned a family get-together — with U.S. policies such as the separation of families at the border and the travel ban against some majority-Muslim countries.

“It’s frustrating because you feel like the tide is against you and you don’t feel very celebratory,” she said.

On the drive into the District, El-Haddad had debated whether she should take a knee during the national anthem — and wondered whether she would be safe at the parade in her bright blue hijab.

She got more stares than usual from people in the crowd, she said, “but as citizens it’s our responsibility to speak out. As Muslim Americans, it’s part of our religion to correct injustice when and where we see it.”

El-Haddad picked up her 10-year-old daughter, Bayaan.

“Her name means clarity,” El-Haddad said. “Maybe she’ll be a good sign for the future.”

Across the Potomac, at George Washington’s home, Mount Vernon, about 100 new citizens were sworn in during a front-lawn ceremony

Zhaleh Ghasabimilani, 35, said she had waited eight months for this moment — the moment she became a citizen of the United States.

Ghasabimilani — who is Iranian by birth — smiled as she swore the oath of citizenship. She paired her bright red heels with a blue and white striped dress

“This is where I can pursue my dreams as a woman,” said Ghasabimilani, who has a master’s in electrical engineering and plans to pursue a career in that field. “There is no limit as a woman — I can become president of the United States; this is impossible in my country.”

But the moment was not everything she’d wished for. Ghasabimilani will celebrate her birthday Aug. 1, and her parents, who still live in Iran, had planned to travel to the United States to celebrate with her — and to congratulate her on her newfound citizenship. After the Supreme Court ruled to uphold President Trump’s executive order barring travel from several majority-Muslim countries, including Iran, though, her parents had to cancel their plans.

“I don’t think it’s fair — I want to tell Trump to please reconsider it,” Ghasabimilani said, wiping away tears. “So this is now my sad and my happy day.”

The moment Fatima Godoy finished reciting the oath of citizenship, she rushed to an adjoining table to register to vote.

“Now I can take a decision for this country by voting,” said Godoy, 30, who was born in El Salvador. “Every vote, every number counts, even one.”

Godoy, who works as a waitress, arrived in the United States a decade ago but began seeking citizenship about a year ago. She lives in the United States with her 16-year-old daughter, though she still has family in El Salvador.

She said the question of how to wield her newfound voting powers — whether to support the current administration — is a complicated one. She specifically pointed to Trump’s rhetoric and policies on immigration.

“That is a little hard,” she said. “I know a lot of people are trying to get in; my opinion is everyone has to have opportunities. . . . If they’re a good person, they should be let in.”

Godoy shrugged and readjusted her grip on her naturalization certificate. For now, she said, she is focusing only on the day ahead. She planned to attend the fireworks on the Mall to mark her first Independence Day as an American citizen.



A woman watches fireworks as people gather to celebrate the Fourth of July at George Washington's Mount Vernon. (Matt McClain/The Washington Post)

On a bench near the Washington Monument, the Rosemonds were counting down the minutes — but not until the Fourth of July parade or fireworks.

The Hartford, Conn., couple were waiting to get into the National Museum of African American History and Culture. For Yvonne and John Rosemond, this was the ultimate way of celebrating Independence Day, they said.

“When I was growing up in the ’50s, no one told us about black history, about our history,” Yvonne Rosemond, 65, said.

She said her great-great-grandmother was freed after Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation. Freedom, she said, has a different ring to it for her and her family.

“Independence Day means a lot for us and our family,” she said. “It means freedom, having the right to do what you want.”

Other than Christmas, the Fourth of July is the holiday that means the most to Rosemond. It’s a day when she thinks often of her ancestors.

“They didn’t have freedom of speech; they couldn’t say what I’m saying,” she said. “I can now speak for my ancestors.”

While the Fourth of July is a celebration, it’s also a time to remember the past and look toward the future, said John Rosemond, 86.

“We’re not even halfway there yet,” he said, citing ongoing racial discrimination in housing and employment.

The couple grew up in the Carolinas before moving to Connecticut. While he lived in the South, John Rosemond said, he worked in a segregated store. If he wanted to use the restroom, he had to go across the street.

So he has seen progress, he said, but there’s still a way to go.

“There’s a lot to do, but we’re on the way,” John Rosemond said before he and his wife walked into the museum. They said they would stay there the rest of the day.

Ashley Halsey III contributed to this report.