In October, Hogan ordered the work be accelerated, saying he was “furious” about the “sometimes unbearable backups” that had ensued after one of the span’s three lanes closed. During the worst backups, traffic stacked up 14 miles and swamped local roads on both sides of the bridge.

AD

The governor also ordered the Maryland Transportation Authority, which operates the bridge, to speed up implementing all-cashless tolling at the bridge.

AD

“No one likes to spend additional time sitting in bumper-to-bumper traffic to try to cross the bridge,” Hogan said at a morning news conference beside the westbound span.

Having the right-lane closure stretch into two years, as originally planned, was “unacceptable to nearly everyone,” he said.

Authority executive director James F. Ports Jr. said the state saved time by requiring the contractor to work around the clock through Thanksgiving, and on the entire span at once rather than in stages. Crews are ripping up and replacing the right lane’s concrete bridge deck, which state officials said had deteriorated so badly that it had become unsafe. Working through Thanksgiving saved four to five weeks, Ports said, because the contractor didn’t have to spend time taking down and putting up barriers and re-striping lanes to fully open it for holiday traffic.

AD

AD

“When the governor said get it done, we came up with a way to get it done,” Ports said.

Authority officials said they are still negotiating with the contractor over how much the accelerated work will add to the project’s $27 million cost. Some of the additional costs for round-the-clock crews, Ports said, could be offset by the project’s overall shorter duration.

The bridge also is on schedule to have all-cashless tolling by summer, authority officials said. That will help keep traffic on the eastbound span moving by preventing vehicles from stopping at toll booths and make it easier to convert the westbound span to two-way operations during busy eastbound periods, said William Pines, the authority’s chief engineer.

AD

Motorists without an E-ZPass transponder will be billed by mail via a photo of their license plate. The first two of 11 toll booths were removed Tuesday.

AD

Authority officials said they couldn’t yet say whether their “before summer” timeline for reopening the entire westbound span and implementing all-cashless tolling would mean before or after the busy Memorial Day beach weekend because the concrete work depends on good weather.

About 54 percent of the new concrete has been poured, Ports said.