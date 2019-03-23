The northbound lanes of the George Washington Memorial Parkway are reopen after the repair of a 10-foot-deep sinkhole, officials with the National Park Service said.

Crews worked overnight to fix the 12-foot wide and 30-foot long sinkhole, which officials said was caused by a broken storm-water pipe deep below ground.

The parkway in both directions near Turkey Run was closed for nearly five hours on Friday morning. Southbound lanes reopened by midday, but northbound lanes remained closed until around 2 p.m. Saturday.

Crews worked overnight, officials said, putting more than 350 square feet of new asphalt over the hole after the damaged pipe was excavated. Sinkholes are common after heavy rains like the storm that hit the region Thursday.

In coming weeks the Park Service will repair damage to the median and monitor the area for settling, officials said. This will require some nighttime lane closures.

One driver traveling northbound just before 6 a.m. Friday hit the sinkhole and lost control of the vehicle. It collided with a stone wall and comcame to rest just off the side of the parkway. The driver was evaluated by paramedics on scene but declined medical treatment.



A 10-foot deep sinkhole opened up Friday morning on the side of the George Washington Parkway's northbound lanes near Turkey Run Park. The roadway was closed for four hours before the south side reopened. (National Park Service/National Park Service)

The Friday morning closure had a major impact on commutes, northbound traffic diverted to Chain Bridge Road and southbound traffic being prevented from entering the parkway from the Capital Beltway.

