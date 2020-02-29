“That’s what our responsibility is as far as being the regulatory agency,” said Hadi Mansouri, acting director of the department. “DPS doesn’t have the resources to do an investigation and put the dots together.”

Rick Merck, who oversees commercial building construction, added: “In these specific cases, we made it as safe as we could as fast as we could.”

But experts say glass spontaneously shattering and falling off three buildings within a mile of one another is unusual and potentially dangerous, enough that a broader analysis is warranted.

In all three cases, consultants for the buildings’ owners determined the cause to be nickel sulfide inclusion, in which minute “stones” of the compound mistakenly get into tempered glass during the strengthening process. When the glass heats up in the sun, even years after it has been installed, the nickel sulfide can expand and cause the glass to shatter into tiny pellets. While the glass often remains in the frame, experts say, wind can suck it out in pellets or larger clumps.

The Bethesda cluster is striking, experts say, because cases of nickel sulfide inclusion have become relatively rare as glass manufacturers have become much better at preventing and detecting impurities.

The breaks might be a coincidence, experts say, but local officials won’t know unless they inquire whether any of the glass panels came from the same manufacturer. That could pinpoint a problematic supplier and reveal whether tempered glass from the same company in other buildings could be at risk.

“You have to find out if there are some commonalities between these buildings,” said Mark Meshulam, a glass consultant based in Northbrook, Ill., who testifies as an expert witness in construction-related court cases. “Most notably, was it the same glass supplier? That’s fundamental. . . . If you have a situation with a bunch of glass breakage and potential harm to the public, you address it as a hazard.”

John Heinaman, a California-based glass consultant who also testifies as an expert witness, said exploring potential links would make any inquiry “complete.”

“Who is the general contractor? Who is the glass contractor? Who is the glass supplier? Who is the glass installer?” Heinaman said. “I’d want to know all that.”

County officials say they ­haven’t asked the building owners to identify their glass manufacturers because that kind of analysis is outside their purview. The owners or managers of all three buildings declined to provide The Washington Post with the names of their glass companies.

No one has been seriously injured by the fallen glass, all of which was tempered “safety glass” designed to be particularly strong and to break into small pebbles rather than more dangerous shards.

The breaks included a balcony barrier in August and a glass canopy in September, both at the Flats 8300 apartment building at 8300 Wisconsin Ave. Because the canopy glass was also laminated, like a car windshield, it remained in place when it shattered. The canopy was found to have a nickel sulfide inclusion, but the source of the balcony break wasn’t determined, according to a report by the building owner’s engineering consultant obtained under a public records request.

A month or so earlier, in July, glass fell from an eighth-floor balcony’s barrier on the 17-story Cheval Bethesda luxury condominiums at 4960 Fairmont Ave.

A nine-story office building with a glass facade at 4500 East-West Highway has had the biggest problem, with 11 broken glass panels, including three that fell to the sidewalk, between spring 2017 and early 2019.

The Bethesda cases are similar to one in Baltimore in which six glass panels shattered in fall 2018 on the 21-story Exelon building that opened in 2016 on the Inner Harbor. One of the panels rained glass pellets from the eighth story onto two people walking below.

The building’s owner, Beatty Development Group, determined that at least some of the breaks were probably caused by nickel sulfide, according to media reports. However, a Beatty spokesman declined to confirm that or name the building’s glass manufacturer.

Marc Dubick, president of Reston-based Duball Fairmont, said his firm has had all 55 glass balcony barriers on its Cheval high-rise condos replaced with non-tempered laminated glass. Non-tempered laminated glass doesn’t break because of nickel sulfide and is designed to stay in place if it breaks for another reason.

Dubick said he doesn’t know of any connections between the three buildings.

“It does beg the question of why nickel sulfide would suddenly find its way into tempered glass when it’s been used for so long,” Dubick said. “Why would it happen three times? I don’t think anyone knows.”

Asked why he wouldn’t disclose the name of his building’s glass company if it might help shed light on any connections, Dubick said: “We’re not interested in that. As far as we’re concerned, the people associated with the Cheval building from the contractor down the vendor list were incredibly responsive and addressed the issue. That’s where we prefer to leave it.”

Scaffolding has surrounded the office building at 4500 East-West Highway for the past year as workers replace the problematic glass panels on three sides. The owner, D.C.-based Carr Properties, declined to answer questions. However, the company’s engineering consultant told county officials at one point that the new tempered glass will be “heat soaked tested to minimize the risk of inclusion-related breakage,” according to a report obtained via a public records request.

Experts say heat soaking is designed to induce any nickel sulfide-related breaks in the glass factory but is not 100 percent effective.

Greenbelt-based Bozzuto, which manages the apartment building at 8300 Wisconsin Ave., declined to make anyone available for an interview. The county allowed the company to remove the building’s protective scaffolding in December, after an engineering consultant said a new safety film on the balcony railings would “mitigate the risk” of broken glass falling out of the frames, according to a report filed with the county.

Montgomery follows the International Building Code, which requires “safety” glass — typically glass that has been tempered, laminated or both — in areas where people could walk into it. Safety glass is designed to be less likely to break and less dangerous if it does.

In 2015, in part because of building industry concerns about broken tempered glass raining pellets onto people below, the code began to require that most glass railings be laminated to keep any broken glass in the frame. That includes balcony barriers, said Larry Novak, chief structural engineer for the International Code Council, which helps develop the International Building Code.

However, Novak said, non-laminated tempered safety glass is still permitted in glass facades.

Some residents have expressed concerns about the number of office and apartment towers under construction in downtown Bethesda with glass facades and busy sidewalks below.

Amanda Farber, a Bethesda resident who has monitored the glass breaks, said she was surprised to hear there would be no investigation into potential broader problems.