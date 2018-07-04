A 19-year-old Herndon man has been charged in the killing of a Sunoco gas station clerk early Wednesday, Fairfax County police said.

Mohamed A. Abdullahi was arrested in a nearby shopping center parking lot just after 1:15 a.m. Wednesday and charged in the death of Resham Bajgain, 40, also of Herndon, who died of blunt force trauma at the service station in the 13300 block of Franklin Farm Road, police said. They said that Abdullahi was attempting to rob the Sunoco station.

Police said a Pontiac GTO was in the vicinity of the station at the time of the incident and asked anyone with information to contact detectives at 703-246-7800.