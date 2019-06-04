Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan’s plan to ease traffic congestion in parts of the Washington suburbs by adding toll lanes to two of the region’s busiest roadways faces a key test Wednesday as he seeks permission to invite companies to build and operate the lanes.

The Board of Public Work’s meeting room in Annapolis is expected to be packed as the three-member panel considers a request from the Maryland Department of Transportation to designate the toll lanes plan as a public-private partnership.

Doing so would allow MDOT to begin pursuing proposals from teams of companies that would design, build and operate the lanes on the Capital Beltway and Interstate 270 — also paying for the construction — in exchange for keeping most of the toll revenue over 50 years.

Any contracts would have to come back to the board for approval, and MDOT officials have said that would not happen until fall 2020. However, Wednesday’s vote is significant because it would start a relatively fast-paced process in which companies would spend millions of dollars to put together detailed engineering proposals and line up financing.

While the plan enjoys broad support among the region’s residents, opponents, including many elected leaders from Montgomery and Prince George’s counties, say Hogan (R) has moved too quickly and has ignored local leaders, planners and some residents in determining how to best relieve traffic congestion in their communities.

They have asked the board to send the governor’s proposal back to MDOT until state officials agree to work with them to address their concerns. They also have asked the state to complete studies on the lanes’ potential environmental and financial impacts before pursuing private proposals.

The Board of Public Works — made up of the governor, treasurer and comptroller — has several options Wednesday. It can approve the plan, reject it or send it back to MDOT for changes. MDOT also can pull the plan from the board’s agenda at any point during the meeting, particularly if it appears to lack support.

The proposal needs the votes of two of the three board members to move forward. That means Hogan will need the support of state treasurer Nancy K. Kopp (D) or comptroller Peter Franchot (D).

Kopp, who is appointed by the General Assembly, has said she has “serious unresolved questions” about the toll lanes but has not said how she plans to vote. Franchot has not commented publicly on the proposal.

Under the plan, I-270 and Maryland’s portion of the Beltway would be expanded by up to four lanes that would have variable tolling; the cost to use them would rise with congestion to keep traffic flowing smoothly. The existing lanes would remain free.

Hogan has said the state needs to relieve congestion by expanding roads, in addition to investing in transit, such as the light-rail Purple Line that is under construction in the Washington suburbs. State transportation officials say the state cannot afford to build the toll lanes without a public-private partnership, also called P3.

Hogan told a business group Tuesday that toll lanes are supported by “a large majority of citizens.” Calling his plan “the largest P3 traffic relief project in the world,” he said opponents had offered “no real solutions” to relieve gridlock.

“After literally decades of inaction and public outcry regarding traffic congestion on those roads, unbelievably, some legislators and local officials are apparently in favor of continued traffic congestion and are once again working to stall our plans to solve congestion issues,” Hogan said during a luncheon of the Maryland Free Enterprise Foundation.

At a news conference Monday, elected leaders from Montgomery, Prince George’s and Frederick counties said they wanted the state to prioritize adding toll lanes to the western portion of the Beltway, including the American Legion Bridge, and extend them north on I-270 to Frederick. On the Beltway east of I-270, where the highway’s right of way is narrower, they said the state could reduce congestion by using the left shoulder during peak periods and controlling how quickly traffic enters the highway.

They also said the state should dedicate some toll revenue to transit and do more to encourage transit use, carpooling and telecommuting.

“We do need congestion relief,” said Montgomery County Council President Nancy Navarro (D-District 4). “But we also want them to please step back and evaluate these alternatives that we are putting forward.”

In a letter Monday, 59 state lawmakers, mostly from Montgomery and Prince George’s, asked the board to delay any vote on designating the project as a public-private partnership until a federally required study of the proposal’s environmental impacts has been completed. They asked also that the state “work collaboratively” with local officials to consider a “range of options” to relieve traffic congestion, beyond building toll lanes.

