“This was raised by one of your engineers,” Rep. Peter A. DeFazio (D-Ore.) said to Boeing chief executive Dennis Muilenburg, and John Hamilton, chief engineer of the company’s commercial airplanes division.

DeFazio, chairman of the House Transportation Committee, was reading from a December 2015 email sent while the Max was in the middle of its safety certification process with the Federal Aviation Administration.

The critical sensors, known as angle of attack (AOA) indicators, are supposed to give pilots, and airplane systems, reliable information to help understand how the aircraft’s nose is pointed in relation to oncoming wind.

But in both crashes, faulty data from a single sensor caused an automated feature known as the Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System, or MCAS, to fire by mistake, repeatedly forcing the planes’ noses down as pilots struggled to regain control. Boeing’s decision to have MCAS rely on just one sensor, and not both of them, has been a key question in the crash investigations.

“Are we vulnerable to single AOA sensor failures with the MCAS implementation or is there some checking that occurs?” the engineer asked in the email, read by DeFazio and projected on a screen in the hearing room.

“Did you ever receive this communication and did you respond to that engineer?” DeFazio asked.

Hamilton said he did not receive it, though he became aware of it recently. He said it demonstrates Boeing’s openness to hearing safety concerns.

“I think it highlights our engineers do raise questions, in an open culture. They question things,” Hamilton said. “It also followed our thorough process, and it was determined that the single sensor, from a reliability, and availability standpoint, met the hazard category in the …”

But DeFazio cut him off, saying the critical sensors “are pretty delicate little things” jutting out from the front of the planes. He then showed a slide noting that Boeing has now changed MCAS to rely on both sensors, rather than just one.

“The question is, why wasn’t it that way from day one?” DeFazio said. “If you can do it now, with an extra wire or a software fix or whatever, why didn’t you do it from day one? Why not have that redundancy?”

Muilenburg responded, “Mr. Chairman, we’ve asked ourselves that same question, over and over, and if back then we knew everything that we know now, we would have made a different decision.”

That response echoed language Muilenburg used during Tuesday’s Senate hearing in response to a question from Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) about why it “took another tragedy to actually ground the airplane … Why didn’t we ground that aircraft a lot sooner so that another tragedy would not happen?”

Johnson was speaking of the time between the Oct. 29, 2018, Indonesia crash and March 10, when the Ethio­pian Airlines plane went down.

“Senator, we have asked that question over and over, and if we knew everything back then that we know now we would have made a different decision,” Muilenburg said Tuesday. He said the decision was made with the “data we had” and that the FAA had emerged from a safety review process with Boeing and “confirmed the continuing air worthiness of the airplane, and issued that officially. That was the safety case that was built.”

The FAA declined to comment.

Muilenburg said Wednesday that the original “safety concept” had been to take an already safe flight control system that had about 200 million safe flight hours on it and “incrementally extend” it with MCAS.

Muilenburg appeared to become emotional at the House hearing Wednesday when he described meeting with the families of those killed in the crashes.

“We wanted to listen and each of the families told us the stories about the lives that were lost and those were heartbreaking,” he said. “I will never forget that.”

DeFazio told the families in the hearing room, “It’s one year and one day after the Lion Air crash. A very somber day. We shouldn’t have had to be here. But we are. And we’re going to get to the bottom of this.”

Said Rep. Rick Larsen (D-Wash): “I see one undeniable conclusion, the process by which the Federal Aviation Administration evaluates and certifies aircraft is itself in need of repair. It is no accident that there are few airplane accidents … It makes it all the more tragic when there is one, it makes even worse when there are two.”

Rep. Sam Graves (R-Mo.) said lawmakers should wait until all the investigations into the two crashes are completed before reaching conclusions. He said the causes of a crash are often like “Swiss cheese” with holes representing different problems.

“I don’t blame the pilots and I don’t absolve Boeing,” he said.

DeFazio said that Boeing had information that undercut safety assumptions the company relied on in designing MCAS and that engineers at one point considered putting a notification in the cockpit about the feature.

DeFazio said both Boeing and the FAA assumed pilots would react to a problem with MCAS within four seconds, but that “Boeing had information that some pilots might react in 10 seconds or longer, and that if that happened, the results would be catastrophic, resulting in the loss of the aircraft,” according to his prepared remarks.

Ultimately, pilots were left in the dark about it because references to the feature were removed from the plane’s manual.

On Tuesday, Muilenburg took questions from senators who pressed him on the specifics of how MCAS was designed and what information about it Boeing shared with the FAA.

The senators also asked Muilenburg about the system of approving new plane designs, which gives Boeing a large role in overseeing safety. Several of them wanted to know whether he would support returning some authority over approving planes as safe back to the government.

Muilenburg was noncommittal saying only that the company would take part in a review of the law.

DeFazio on Wednesday said reforms are needed in FAA oversight of manufacturers such as Boeing.

Families of some of the 346 crash victims came to Washington to attend the hearings. Muilenburg personally apologized to them but on Tuesday, several said they left dissatisfied with his answers.

