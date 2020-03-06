The report concisely sets forth half a dozen ways in which the leaders of the House Transportation Committee have concluded that Boeing and the FAA both failed the public.

AD

Reps. Peter A. DeFazio (D-Ore.) and Rick Larsen (D-Wa.) have said for months that the oversight system for airplane safety is badly broken. They will use the findings to help bolster their case that significant reform is needed to the strengthen the government’s hand in dealing with Boeing, one of the nation’s biggest companies.

AD

The report concludes that the FAA’s initial certification review of the plane was “grossly insufficient,” and the agency “failed in its duty” to both uncover critical safety problems and make sure Boeing fixed them.

“The combination of these problems doomed the Lion Air and Ethiopian Airlines flights,” the report found.

AD

The FAA declined to address the findings, but said it is open to outside recommendations.

“Today’s unprecedented U.S. safety record was built on the willingness of aviation professionals to embrace hard lessons and to seek continuous improvement,” the agency said in a statement. “While the FAA's certification processes are well-established and have consistently produced safe aircraft designs, we are a learning agency and welcome the scrutiny.”

Boeing said in a statement that the company’s thoughts were with the crash victims’ families in the lead up to the anniversary and that it would review the report.

AD

Tuesday will mark the anniversary of the second crash, which killed 157 people aboard Ethio­pian Airlines flight 302 when it plunged into the ground shortly after leaving Addis Ababa. That crash followed a similar one on Oct. 29, 2018, in Indonesia, which the report calls “extraordinary and unprecedented in modern times.”

AD

The report concluded that the FAA didn’t do enough to sharpen its oversight following the first crash and it wasn’t until after the second that agency officials joined international aviation regulators in grounding the Max.

The aircraft remains grounded, and the decision has rocked Boeing, leading to the ouster of its chief executive in December, and the halting of production of new Max jets earlier this year.

The report traces the origins of the crashes back years, to Boeing’s desire to compete with a new plane being developed by European manufacturer Airbus. That led to efforts to cut costs, follow a strict schedule and maintain high production numbers, even after a factory manager warned of problems on the shop floor, according to the report.

AD

AD

“The desire to meet these goals and expectations jeopardized the safety of the flying public,” the report concludes.

In an interview with the New York Times published this week, Boeing’s new chief executive David Calhoun, sought to push the responsibility onto his predecessor Dennis Muilenburg.

“We supported a C.E.O. who was willing and whose history would suggest that he might be really good at taking a few more risks,” said Calhoun, who was member of Boeing’s board.

The planes that were coming off the production line in Renton, Wash. contained hidden flaws in a new feature called the maneuvering characteristics augmentation system or MCAS, that was implicated in both crashes because of its power to drive the planes’ nose down in ways pilots struggled to counteract. Boeing made poor assumptions about how the feature would work — something company leaders now acknowledge — that led to it receiving a less thorough safety review, according to the report.

AD

AD

In other instances, the report concludes, Boeing concealed “crucial information” from its customers, pilots and the FAA — including not telling pilots about the existence of MCAS.

The FAA, for its part, did too little to scrutinize Boeing’s work and operated under a safety system that the report found set up “inherent conflicts of interest.”

That system, known as organization designation authorization or ODA, gives Boeing the power to name engineers who conduct safety work on behalf of the FAA. And it is the focus of legislative efforts to prevent future crashes.

A trio of Democratic senators introduced legislation last week that would make changes to the system, giving the FAA’s leaders new authority, but family members of the crash victims say they want it replaced altogether.

AD

“The ODA system killed my daughter,” said Michael Stumo, whose daughter Samya was on the Ethio­pian Airlines flight. “We’re all unified that ODA that has to go.”

AD

Republican leaders in Congress have shown less appetite for sweeping changes, and a report compiled for Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao explicitly warned against overhauling the safety review system.

The Democrats’ report points to recurring problems with FAA oversight that continued even after the Indonesia crash.

Following the Lion Air crash on Oct. 29, 2018, the FAA missed the critical importance of information it was seeing about the Max and that Boeing was telling it privately, the report said.

AD

The FAA learned, for example, that Boeing had not fixed an alert that didn’t work on roughly 80 percent of the Max fleet, and the company failed to tell the agency or airlines about the problem for more than 14 months, “which should have raised concerns about Boeing’s transparency with the FAA.”

AD

The report also cites a briefing Boeing gave FAA officials in December 2018. The company acknowledged during that session that its simulator tests didn’t evaluate what would happen if “a combination of failures” caused MCAS to malfunction, or how pilots would react in the cockpit when faced with multiple problems at once, the report said.

That should have raised “additional red flags,” investigators said. But the FAA failed to act swiftly or decisively enough.