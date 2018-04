A 21-year-old Columbia, Md., man was killed early Sunday when his car left the road and struck a tree, Howard County police said.

Police said Saif Bryant was driving northbound on Centennial Lane near Burnside Drive in Ellicott City, when his 2007 Pontiac Grand Prix left the roadway, struck a tree and caught fire at about 3:24 a.m.

Bryant was alone in the vehicle, said police, who are continuing the investigate the cause of the crash.