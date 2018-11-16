Mitchell Mason and Ian McIntosh enjoy the day off from school after a snowstorm blanketed the area in Frederick. (Katherine Frey/The Washington Post)

Icy roads slowed the morning commute for a second consecutive day on Friday, closing a bridge to the District and delaying classes for hundreds of thousands of students before temperatures began to rise.

No serious weather-related crashes occurred in the Washington region Friday morning, although more than a dozen accidents were reported in Northern Virginia.

The Chain Bridge, which links north Arlington and Northwest D.C., was shut down for about two hours after multiple crashes because of icy conditions, officials said. Roads in Montgomery, Fairfax, Loudoun and Prince William counties also saw closures stemming from slick conditions.

In Montgomery County, a crash that involved about a dozen vehicles occurred along Germantown Road near Interstate 270. In Virginia, a portion of Interstate 66 was shut down in Prince William County.

“This is what happens with ice,” said Ellen Kamilakis, a spokeswoman for the Virginia Department of Transportation. “The same thing we’re seeing in our area is what’s happening in D.C. and Maryland.”

Other trouble spots included Route 7 near the Dulles Toll Road, where crews treated the roadway but it kept refreezing. Along the Gloucester Parkway in Ashburn, there were spots of black ice even after crews “hammered it,” Kamilakis said.

“With this amount of ice, there’s never a strategy for driving on it,” she said.

Crews worked throughout the commute to clear roads before temperatures warmed well above freezing later in the morning.

It was the second consecutive day the D.C. region dealt with traffic crashes and delays after the area was caught off-guard by a Thursday storm that dumped 1.4 inches of snow at Reagan National Airport. It was the city’s biggest November snowfall in nearly three decades.

Several public school districts north and west of Washington began classes two hours late on Friday, while a few closed for a second straight day.

Thursday morning’s mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain struck at the height of the morning rush, with forecasters at The Washington Post’s Capital Weather Gang calling it a “boom scenario.”

The Washington area wasn’t the only place with a rough commute.

In the New York area, residents complained of commutes that were two to three times longer than normal, with some people stuck on highways for hours. One New Jersey school kept students overnight because of treacherous road conditions.

After the early bout with winter, temperatures were expected to stay mostly above freezing into next week with highs in the 40s and 50s. A dry weekend will bring sunshine and highs near 50 degrees.