It calls for $85 billion for transit — doubling existing federal spending — and another $80 billion for rail. The money would expand access to bus service and Amtrak, connecting more cities with the aim of reducing road congestion and driving down greenhouse gas emissions.

At the same time, Biden is proposing spending $115 billion to repair about 20,000 miles of roads and 10,000 bridges and to take additional measures to limit greenhouse gas emissions and cut congestion.

The plan appears to call for adding the money on top of existing federal spending on roads and transit, which at current levels would be about another $300 billion over five years.

Speaking on Tuesday in Virginia, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said the nation had a unique opportunity. Communities across the nation stand to benefit, he said, “if we seize the moment that’s upon us, a once-in-a-century alignment of demonstrated need, bipartisan interest, public impatience, and, I can tell you, a very supportive president leading the way.”

The breadth of the White House plan underscores the scale of challenges facing the nation’s transportation systems and the administration’s willingness to pour federal resources into meeting them. Democrats in Congress, who have proposed their own ambitious transportation plans in recent years, are likely to be enthusiastic about the proposals, but Republicans are expected to question its place in a much larger $2 trillion package, as well as the tax increases proposed to pay for it.

The infrastructure proposal comes as the federal government already has taken an unprecedented role in funding transportation during the coronavirus pandemic, pumping tens of billions of dollars into transit agencies and funding airline payrolls.

The administration has talked of a $1 trillion backlog in transportation funding, which the plan, particularly when combined with state and local government spending, could do much to address. Still, the White House estimates the plan itself would only be enough to modernize 20,000 of the 173,000 miles of roads Biden has said need repairs.

The administration also is seeking to tackle a legacy of racist transportation planning — specifically calling out Interstate 81 in Syracuse and the Claiborne Expressway in New Orleans — highways that destroyed predominantly Black neighborhoods. The plan calls for a $20 billion program designed to reconnect neighborhoods broken apart by such highway projects.

It also frames as matters of racial equality the increased spending for transit, which is disproportionately used by people of color, and measures to improve air quality.

The transportation sector is the largest emitter of greenhouse gases in the United States and the White House plan proposes a push toward electrification. It calls for a $174 billion investment in electric-vehicle manufacturing and charging, establishing grants to build charging points and to electrify school and city buses.