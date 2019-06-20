Metro board Chairman Jack Evans “knowingly” violated ethics rules in “a pattern of conduct” in which he sought to help friends and clients rather than serve the interests of Metro, according to the outside law firm that investigated Evans for the board’s ethics committee. (Jahi Chikwendiu/The Washington Post)

Metro board Chairman Jack Evans “knowingly” violated ethics rules in “a pattern of conduct” in which he sought to help friends and clients rather than serve the interests of the transit agency, according to the outside law firm that investigated Evans for the board’s ethics committee.

A 20-page internal memo summarizing the firm’s findings and conclusions, obtained Thursday by The Washington Post, provides extensive detail about what it described as Evans’s multiple violations. These included failures to disclose his consulting and personal relationships, and to recuse himself from Metro “transactions, discussions and issues” where he had a potential conflict of interest.

“Our investigation uncovered a pattern of conduct in which Evans attempted to and did help his friends and clients and served their interests, rather than the interest of [Metro],” the memo said. “The evidence uncovered through our investigation demonstrates that Evans’s ethical violations occurred not by accident, but ‘knowingly.’”

Evans’s lawyer, Mark Tuohey, said he had not seen the memo, but noted that the ethics committee concluded that Evans committed only a single violation, a failure to disclose a conflict of interest.

After having insisting repeatedly that the ethics committee had cleared him entirely, Evans acknowledged Wednesday night in an interview with The Washington Post that he had committed a violation.

The memo was written by lawyers Adam Hoffinger and Jeffrey F. Robertson of the firm Schulte Roth & Zabel, which conducted a six-week investigation of Evans.

The memo is dated May 20, so it appears to have been written after the board’s four-member ethics committee closed its investigation of Evans on May 7.

The memo says Evans took “an active role in parking issues” at Metro without disclosing that he was receiving $50,000 a year in a consulting contract with Colonial Parking, and had a close relationship with its chief executive, Rusty Lindner.

It said Evans tried to “oust” LAZ Parking, a Colonial competitor, from a contract it had with Metro. When the law firm interviewed Evans for seven hours as part of its investigation, Evans “acknowledged that these efforts were prompted by Lindner and were based on information that Lindner provided to Evans for the purpose of discrediting LAZ,” the memo said.

Evans “shared [Metro] communications regarding parking issues, ridership data and other information with Lindner, Colonial’s CEO, on a regular basis, sometimes virtually contemporaneously with the events themselves,” the memo said.

Evans also sought assistance from Metro personnel for Digi Outdoor Communications, an electronic sign company, with which he had a consulting agreement, according to the memo.

Although the law firm found “multiple” instances in which Evans violated the board’s ethics code or Metro Compact, the four-member ethics committee agreed to cite him only for the failure to disclose his conflict of interest regarding Colonial.

As a consequence of that violation, the committee required Evans to amend his disclosure forms to add Colonial as a client, and to agree that he would not seek reelection as Metro chair. His term ends June 30.

Evans initially insisted both that the ethics committee had cleared him, and that there was no connection between the probe and his decision to not seek reelection as board chair. He acknowledged both were untrue in his Wednesday night interview, attributing the contradiction partly to a faulty recollection.

On Thursday, Evans directed questions about the law firm’s memo to Tuohey.

“I’ve not seen the document, but I’m sure it encompasses what [the law firm] reported orally to the ethics committee,” Tuohey said. “All of it was rejected by the ethics committee except for the one disclosure violation.”

In saying that Evans “knowingly” violated ethics rule, the memo noted that Evans has been a practicing lawyer for nearly 40 years, has received annual in-person Metro ethics training from 2015 through 2018, and has served as chairman of the Metro ethics committee.

Evans had consulting agreements totaling $325,000 with six companies or individuals, of which three — Colonial, Digi and Eagle Bank — posed ethical problems, the memo said.

“At least one client (i.e. Eagle Bank) was a [Metro] vendor, and others (i.e. Colonial and Digi) sought to do business with [the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority],” the memo said. “In total, Evans’s consulting clients agreed to pay him $325,000 a year. At no time did Evans disclose any of these consulting agreements to WMATA.”

