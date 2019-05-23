Councilmember Jack Evans makes a statement of contrition as the council votes to reprimand him at the D.C. Council meeting, on March, 19, 2019 in Washington. (Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post)

Jack Evans said Thursday he will step down as Metro board chair amid a probe by the transit agency of whether he violated ethics rules.

Evans, who made the announcement in passing at a Metro board meeting, said he would not seek reelection as chair of the transit agency when his term ends June 30. He did not refer to the ethics probe in his comments, but said he was taking the step because after more than three years in the job as a representative of the District, “it’s time to rotate to a different jurisdiction.”

The Metro board directed its ethics officer on March 4 to investigate Evans. Metro has disclosed little information about it, but the inquiry apparently focused in part on whether Evans improperly used his position as Metro board chairman to seek business for his private legal and consulting work.

A four-member committee was appointed to propose a successor to Evans.

The Metro chairman is elected by the eight principal members of the agency’s board — two apiece from the District, Maryland, Virginia and the federal government. The board also includes eight alternates, or nonvoting members.

Evans has been engulfed in legal trouble at least since September regarding questions about how he operated at the crossroads of politics and business. A federal grand jury is looking at his relations with private legal and consulting clients.

In March, the D.C. Council formally reprimanded Evans and announced plans to dilute the power of the Finance and Revenue committee, which he chairs. He faces a recall effort to remove him from his office as a Democratic council member representing Ward 2, which includes Georgetown and most of downtown.

The Metro ethics review was initiated on March 4 by Metro board member Clarence Crawford, who represents Maryland and is the board’s first vice chair.

Business proposals obtained by The Post show how Evans has repeatedly mixed his public service and his private business. In one 2018 email sent to Nelson Mullins, a law firm that had lobbied his office on behalf of a client just months before, Evans said that as a lawmaker and Metro chairman, he could engage in “cross-marketing my relationships and influence to Nelson Mullins clients.”

The Metro Code of Ethics says that board members and other officers “shall endeavor to avoid conflicts of interest or the appearance of conflicts of interest, [and] refrain from using their positions for personal profit or gain, or for any other personal advantage.”

Evans has been a high-profile, controversial Metro chairman since the board unanimously elected him to the position in January 2016. He drew criticism from top officials in Virginia and Maryland — including calls for his resignation — for his aggressive advocacy of the District’s interests and outspoken criticism of other jurisdictions for what he saw as inadequate attention to Metro’s financial needs.

But Metro achieved some successes during Evans’s tenure, such as winning a commitment of $500 million a year in fresh, dedicated funding from the District, Virginia and Maryland.

Evans also backed General Manager Paul J. Wiedefeld’s accelerated rehabilitation campaign to repair and modernize Metro. Metro says the program is necessary to catch up on years of overdue maintenance but it also has led to service disruptions that have frustrated riders.

The repair effort appears to have helped Metro’s image, as its reputation in the region has improved dramatically in the past two years, according to a recent Washington Post-Schar School poll.

However, the survey also found that 40 percent of residents say they ride Metro less than they did five years ago, while only 16 percent say they ride it more often, a finding that corresponds with transit agency figures showing a substantial drop in ridership.

This is a developing story.