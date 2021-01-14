The city also embraced a proliferation of dockless e-scooter services and established rules for regulating the new industry. Marootian promoted the services as an expansion of transportation options available to residents and visitors, as well as a key to reducing traffic congestion.

The city expanded its micromobility program to include 10,000 permitted devices through two e-bike services and eight scooter operators.

“He has worked tirelessly to make our roads and sidewalks safer and more efficient, and to build a transportation network that not only meets our needs today but looks ahead to the future,” Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) said in a statement.

She said an announcement about Marootian’s replacement will be made soon. His last day with the city was not immediately clear on Thursday.

Marootian will become special assistant to the president for climate and science agency personnel. He has served in the Biden transportation transition team.

He previously was assistant secretary for administration at the U.S. Transportation Department during the Obama administration. He came to the District Department of Transportation (DDOT) as deputy director in March 2017, then took the helm of the agency after the departure of director Leif Dormsjo. Marootian worked at the agency as a customer service officer from 2008 to 2011.

In one of his last orders of business at the District’s DOT, Marootian marked a milestone for the city as it joined three northeastern states in signing an agreement aimed at curbing emissions from gasoline and diesel over the next decade, targeting the nation’s largest source of greenhouse gases.

“We have ambitious goals for mobility, for equity and for climate,” Marootian said at a Dec. 21 briefing with heads of transportation from Connecticut, Massachusetts and Rhode Island to announce the program.

He also was instrumental in advancing the city’s Vision Zero plan, which aims to eliminate traffic fatalities by 2024. As part of the initiative, the city has begun to adopt strategies for enforcement, public education and street engineering.

Although the District launched several measures targeting street safety, the number of fatalities has not fallen under Marootian’s tenure. D.C. police data shows that 36 people were killed in traffic collisions in 2020, up from 27 in 2019. In his first full year on the job, in 2018, 36 people were killed in crashes, the most since 2008. The deaths led to protests and rallies intended to pressure Marootian and Bowser to accelerate road safety improvements.

As transportation chief, Marootian broke ground on the $480 million construction of the new Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge, the largest transportation construction project in city history. The new bridge, being built parallel to an existing 70-year-old span over the Anacostia River, is expected to be completed this year, bringing major improvements to pedestrian and vehicle travel.

Marootian touted opportunities to test Open Street initiatives that have become popular in many cities. He closed nearly three miles of Georgia Avenue on a Saturday in October 2019, turning one of D.C.’s busiest roads into a car-free experiment. His agency earlier this year closed more than 20 miles of local roads to through traffic. Taking advantage of lower traffic volumes during the coronavirus pandemic, Marootian said, the city pushed to install four miles of protected bike lanes and add bus lanes in three corridors.

Some advocates criticized the pace at which DDOT moved on pedestrian and bike improvement projects, while others praised Marootian for listening to concerns. Marootian often was spotted at vigils honoring traffic safety victims, at rallies where residents called for safer streets and riding a bike to mayoral events.