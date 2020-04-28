The airline had previously mandated that all crew members wear masks.

JetBlue’s announcement came on the same day that American Airlines said it would make masks mandatory for its crew members starting May 1. The airline is not requiring customers to wear masks, but said beginning early next month, it would begin distributing masks, sanitizing wipes and gel to customers and would expand that offering to all flights as “supplies and operational conditions allow.”

The two carriers join a growing list of U.S. airlines that in recent days have made masks a requirement for crew members. JetBlue however is the first to require masks for passengers.

Last week, United Airlines announced it would make masks mandatory for crew members. Frontier Airlines began requiring masks for crew April 13.

In a tweet, Sara Nelson, president of the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA, praised JetBlue’s decision and urged other carriers to follow suit.

“Good job @JetBlue! Masks required for everyone May 4. First U.S. airline to take this responsible step to help slow spread of the virus. And, taking time to fully communicate the policy so Flight Attendants aren't stuck being enforcers w/o info & backing,” Nelson tweeted.

The new rules mark a turnaround for U.S. carriers, which had previously prohibited flight crews other than those flying selected international routes from wearing masks. The airlines maintained that guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said face coverings weren't necessary for members of the general public.

However, flight attendants, increasingly concerned about the growing number of covid-19 infections, urged carriers to allow them to wear masks. Last month, most major carriers said masks would be permitted.

Earlier this month, the CDC revised its guidance, recommending that everyone wear cloths masks or face coverings when in public.

Under JetBlue’s policy, customers will be reminded of the new policy via email, signage and announcements at the airport. Passengers must wear a mask that covers their nose and mouth during check-in, boarding, on the plane and when leaving the plane. Small children who aren’t able to maintain wearing a face covering are exempt from the policy.

In addition to making masks mandatory for crew members, American also said Monday night that it was instituting additional cleaning protocols for its airplanes.

“We are looking out for our customers’ well-being to give them peace of mind while they travel with us,” said Kurt Stache, American’s senior vice president of customer experience. “We’re moving quickly on these enhancements and we’ll continue to improve the travel experience for our customers and team members as we navigate these times together.”