An official for the construction contractor testified that it could pack up and leave construction sites along the 16-mile alignment in two to four weeks. The sites would be left secured, he said.
The ruling also allows for the unraveling of the Purple Line’s 36-year public-private partnership, one of the first on a U.S. light-rail project. It also will upend a problem-plagued project designed to improve public transportation in the Washington suburbs, remake auto-centric communities and attract economic development to struggling older suburbs.
Maryland transportation officials have said they will complete the Purple Line regardless of whether the companies quit. However, they have not said whether they would hire their own contractor to finish the construction or procure a new private partner to complete the line, help finance its construction and then operate and maintain it long-term.
In addition to adding more time, experts say, having to find a new contractor or private partner also would likely make the project more expensive because the new companies would have to assume more risk.
Maryland transit officials also testified that they would have to divert money from MARC commuter rail, Baltimore-area commuter buses and other state transit system to continue funding construction until it could line up longer-term financing.
