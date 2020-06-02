“After reviewing the evidence from incident reports, soliciting recommendations from aviation experts, speaking to witnesses and stakeholders, and holding a series of hearings on aviation safety, I am introducing a bill that would take important steps to improve passenger aircraft regulations and safety,” Wicker said in a statement.

The legislation focuses on the interaction between the plane and its crew. Federal investigators have concluded that the pilots of the two planes that crashed were caught unaware by an automated system that forced down the jets’ noses and that they struggled to diagnose what was going wrong amid a barrage of alerts.

Wicker’s bill would require the FAA to review its assumptions about how pilots respond to problems with automated features designed to help them fly and conduct more research into how crew and aircraft work together, a discipline known as “human factors.” The legislation would also require flight testing by a wide range of pilots whose skills are representative of those actually working for airlines around the world.

While the bill addresses some of the findings of expert reviews of the crashes, which claimed a total of 346 lives in October 2018 and March 2019, Democrats in Congress have been weighing broader changes to the way the FAA signs off on the safety of new aircraft.

Sen. Maria Cantwell (D-Wash.), the committee’s top Democrat, faulted the bill’s calls for further reviews.

“The time for studies has passed,” she said. “Now is the time for direct implementation of safety measures from the FAA and a comprehensive certification bill that takes action to keep the traveling public safe.”

The leaders of the House Transportation Committee, meanwhile, have concluded that a system in which much of the safety approval work for the 737 Max was handled by Boeing itself is badly flawed and led to serious risks being missed during the aircraft’s development. The committee is working on its own proposal for legal fixes and issued a report in March labeling the FAA “grossly insufficient.”

Wicker’s bill would largely leave the existing approval system intact but would require the development of best practices to guard against manufacturers’ safety teams coming under pressure from managers focused on their companies’ bottom lines. His office said in a statement that the measure would ward off instances of “regulatory coziness.”

The legislation also calls for the FAA to require that major airplane and engine manufacturers adopt safety management systems — organizational tools lauded by aviation experts and already required of airlines.

An FAA spokesman said the agency doesn’t comment on legislative proposals, but Wicker’s office announced that his committee would hold a hearing with FAA Administrator Steve Dickson on June 17.

The Max was an evolution of Boeing’s popular 737 airliner and important to the company’s financial future. But the jets were grounded worldwide shortly after the second crash, throwing the company into crisis and ultimately leading to the ouster of its chief executive and the halting of production of its Max line.

Boeing has made fixes to the automated system blamed in the crashes and is working with the FAA to get them approved so the jet can fly again. It is unclear when that approval might come, but the company announced last week that it would resume manufacturing the jets.

Reports from the National Transportation Safety Board, a panel convened by Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, and investigators in Indonesia and Ethiopia, where the crashes took place, have recounted technical details of the crashes and reviewed the sometimes arcane details of the FAA’s safety approval process.

