The helicopter departed John Wayne Airport and was to fly across Los Angeles to the city of Thousand Oaks, where Bryant helped run a sports academy.

Amid poor weather and low clouds, Zobayan had to get permission from air traffic controllers to pass through airspace with lower visibility than regulations typically allow. A witness told investigators that the Sikorsky S-76B disappeared into clouds as it followed the route of Highway 101 through a pass in the hills, a moment that also was recorded on video.

Zobayan tried to pull up above the clouds, according to his radio messages and location tracking data, saying he was aiming to reach 4,000 feet. But data shows the helicopter already had started its fatal dive at that time.

In documents released in June, National Transportation Safety Board investigators indicated that Zobayan could have become disoriented in the clouds, thinking he was continuing to climb when he was descending. The inner ear, which helps humans balance, cannot tell the difference between forces created by gravity and movement, which can cause confusion when it’s difficult to see, NTSB specialist Marie Moler wrote.

“Without outside references or attention to the helicopter’s attitude display, the actual pitch and bank angles have the potential to be misperceived,” she wrote. Moler calculated that Zobayan could have felt as though he was climbing to the right, not diving to the left.

A man who had been drinking coffee outside a nearby market wrote in an email to investigators that he heard the helicopter and recalled wondering why it would be flying in such bad weather.

“Then, all of a sudden, we heard a large BOOM,” he wrote. “We knew at that point that the helicopter had crashed. We could see the wreckage on the hillside, and it was on fire, spreading flames to the nearby grassy area.”

The aircraft had slammed into a hillside near Calabasas, leaving a 24-by-15-foot crater, according to the board.

The NTSB will meet virtually Tuesday because of the coronavirus pandemic. The five-member board will formally reach a conclusion about the causes of the crash and possibly issue recommendations to the Federal Aviation Administration and helicopter companies to avoid similar crashes.

The meeting will conclude a year-long investigation.

The board’s investigators arrived in California the morning after the crash and began recovering debris scattered across the hillside. They used a drone to re-create the flight path the helicopter followed in its final moments and gathered surveillance video footage that captured the flight.

The investigation quickly focused on the weather. The NTSB reported finding no mechanical problems with the helicopter or in its maintenance records that would explain the crash.

The sudden death of the longtime Los Angeles Laker stunned the world and sparked a public outpouring of grief in Los Angeles. Bryant, 41, has been memorialized in hundreds of murals in the city. He was posthumously inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame.

The Lakers marked the anniversary of the crash in a low-key way last month, and Bryant’s widow, Vanessa, asked people to focus on the victims’ lives rather than the way they died.

Vanessa Bryant filed a lawsuit against Island Express Helicopters, the company that operated the flight, and Zobayan’s estate. She alleged that they were responsible for the crash because Zobayan had not properly checked the weather before taking off and had flown into unsafe conditions.

In response, Island Express accused two air traffic controllers of fumbling a shift change and not properly helping to keep Zobayan safe. The Justice Department has asked a judge to dismiss the case against the controllers, who are federal employees, on procedural grounds.

The NTSB’s conclusions cannot be used as evidence in lawsuits.

After the crash, NTSB board member Jennifer Homendy pointed to long-standing recommendations by the board that the FAA require helicopters like the one involved in the crash to be equipped with black-box data recorders and terrain warning systems.