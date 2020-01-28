While airliners and some other aircraft are required to have the recorders, which can gather technical data as well as audio and video recordings, many helicopters are not. And the Federal Aviation Administration says it’s difficult to make the financial case for requiring the devices because they don’t prevent crashes.

“Without a black box it’s conjecture as to what happened,” said Shawn Coyle, a former Canadian military helicopter pilot and test-pilot instructor. Other systems on the helicopter might have recorded some data, Coyle said, but reconstructing it can prove difficult.

NTSB investigators continued their work Tuesday, sifting through the crash wreckage, trying to understand what happened. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner said it had recovered all nine bodies from the crash scene-- three of which had been recovered Sunday afternoon.

The group, which included Bryant’s daughter, Gianna, 13, was riding in an Sikorsky S-76B helicopter Sunday when it crashed about 9:45 a.m. into a hillside in Calabasas, Calif., about 30 miles northwest of Los Angeles. They headed from John Wayne Airport to a basketball tournament at Bryant’s Mamba Sport’s Academy in Thousand Oaks.

Conditions were less than optimal for flying, with heavy fog reported not long after the aircraft took off. The pilot, Ara Zobayan, asked for, and received, special clearance to fly by sight in worse than normal weather.

Experts say that most of the time, helicopter pilots fly under what are known as visual flight rules, seeing and avoiding obstacles, like drivers.

But in bad weather, certified pilots can fly under instrument flight rules, relying on airspeed indicators and dashboard tools, under the direction of air traffic control.

Though its too early to rule anything out, Jerry Kidrick, a retired Army colonel who now teaches at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Prescott, Ariz., said, there’s every indication that weather conditions — and the pilot’s decision to continue to fly by sight into what were likely difficult weather conditions — was a factor in the crash.

The helicopter’s rapid climb and fast descent, as shown on radar, suggest the pilot became disoriented, he said.

“He made some very rapid movements. That’s indicative of the fact that he was spatially disoriented,” Kidrick said.