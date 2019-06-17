A law firm retained by the Metro board’s ethics committee to investigate chairman Jack Evans found “evidence of multiple violations” in his dealings with two private companies and a 2018 business plan used to obtain a job, the panel’s chairman said Monday.

While the firm found several instances where Evans violated the board’s ethics code, the four-member Ethics Committee could agree to punish Evans on only one violation — a conflict of interest regarding Evans’s work on behalf of Colonial Parking.

The committee decided to punish Evans by determining that he would no longer be board chairman.

Evans announced on May 23 that he would not seek reelection as chair when his term expires June 30. He said then that the decision had nothing to do with the ethics committee’s probe, and committee chair Clarence C. Crawford said he could not confirm Evans’s account.

But Crawford said Monday that Evans’ account was not true. He said the law firm Schulte Roth and Zabel, which conducted the investigation, found violations of the boards’s ethics code in three primary areas: Evans’s efforts to help Colonial Parking; his actions “to assist Digi Outdoor Communications & Digi Outdoor Media”; and his business plan “used in connection with his efforts to obtain a job with a private law firm.

Evans, a Democrat who represents Ward 2 on the D.C. Council, faces legal and political troubles on several fronts, primarily over whether he used his official positions to solicit business for his private legal and consulting work.

Federal prosecutors are investigating Evans’s relationships with clients, the D.C. Council has formally reprimanded him, and he faces a recall vote in his district, which includes Georgetown and most of downtown.

Crawford described the results of the ethics committee’s probe in a four-page letter to Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) and Virginia Gov. Ralph S. Northam (D).

He released the letter late Monday afternoon, hours after the two governors sent a rare, joint letter to the Metro board seeking public disclosure of the ethics investigation.

The letter from the two governors added pressure on the board’s ethics committee to explain why it closed the Evans probe in May without providing any explanation to the public.

“Transparency and accountability, principles that are essential to maintaining public trust, must be preserved,” the governors said. “This can be achieved only through the disclosure of investigative findings.”

The two governors’ letter was initiated by Hogan and Northam readily agreed, Maryland officials said. They released the letter Monday afternoon, hours after the Maryland agency responsible for the state’s funding and administration of Metro approved a separate, strongly-worded letter also urging disclosure of the Evans investigation’s findings.

The Washington Suburban Transit Commission, which includes representatives of Montgomery and Prince George’s counties, as well as the state, acted 11 days after a similar body in Northern Virginia made a similar appeal to the Metro board.

Crawford has indicated in the past that the Evans investigation, which began in March, was triggered by a report in The Washington Post that Evans improperly cited his position as Metro board chairman in an email seeking clients for his private business.

This is a developing story.