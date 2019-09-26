“Although the Federal Aviation Administration has made some progress on fulfilling the law’s directives, ongoing implementation delays threaten the important work needed to advance U.S. aviation and aerospace and maintain our global leadership,” said Rep. Rick Larsen, (D-Wash.), chairman of the House Transportation subcommittee on aviation.

The agency has missed several key deadlines to implement mandates outlined in the FAA reauthorization legislation passed last year.

Deputy FAA Administrator Daniel K. Elwell acknowledged that many mandates required action within a year. But he said the sheer volume of mandates, plus other demands, forced the agency to prioritize its work.

The 2018 legislation, he said, was the “most comprehensive aviation reauthorization measure enacted in over 30 years,” and requires 33 separate rules.

He reassured lawmakers that the FAA remained committed to completing its work as quickly as possible.

Senate gives final approval for FAA reauthorization, sends bill to White House

Elwell said in some cases, the rulemaking process, which requires a comment period and the gathering of data from stakeholders, had slowed efforts. But he said the agency was making progress.

Legislators, however, seemed skeptical.

Throughout the hearing, members demanded to know why rules requiring airlines to give flight attendants a 10-hour rest period between flights and the installation of secondary cockpit barriers on new aircraft had not been implemented.

The legislation had given the secretary of transportation a Nov. 4, 2018, deadline to issue a final rule that would guarantee rest time for flight attendants. Elwell was unable to say Thursday when the rule would be implemented.

“When deadlines are in the law and deadlines are not adhered to, it causes great frustration,” said Rep. Garret Graves (La.), the ranking Republican on the subcommittee.

Lawmakers also pushed for answers on why efforts to create a registration system for unmanned aircraft systems, or drones, appeared stalled, even though the FAA started the rulemaking process last year.

Elwell said such an effort is a complex undertaking.

“I’m a realist,” said Rep. Peter A. DeFazio, (D-Ore.) chairman of the House Transportation Committee. “I recognize it will take time for the FAA and the [Transportation Department] to work through the list.”

DeFazio said he would be closely monitoring the agency’s progress on key elements, including rest time for flight attendants and the mandate that the FAA examine seat sizes.

DeFazio and other lawmakers said that at a time when Americans are growing bigger and airplane seats are shrinking, the 2018 legislation directed the FAA to reevaluate whether smaller seats pose a safety hazard in the event that a plane must be evacuated. The measure called on the agency to reassess whether aircraft can still be safely evacuated in 90 seconds.

Elwell said officials are planning a 12-day exercise in November on airplane evacuations.

He emphasized that the FAA has moved forward in several key areas, including the establishment of a Safety Oversight and Certification Advisory Committee to advise the secretary on issues related to the FAA’s safety oversight and certification programs.

In March, he said, the agency formally established an Organization Designation Authorization Office within its Office of Aviation Safety to ensure consistency within a program that gives companies broad authority to oversee their own safety.

Both programs have come under increased scrutiny following the crashes of two Boeing 737 Max jets in less than five months, which killed 346 people.

