The incident unfolded just before 7 p.m. when Rich allegedly asked the victim for money. When the victim refused, Rich allegedly struck him in the face, according to Metro officials. The victim was found unconscious at the Rosslyn station. Metro officials said the victim was taken to a hospital in critical but stable condition and has subsequently been released, officials said.
Rich faces charges of malicious wounding, according to authorities. Police did not list an address for him.
Ian Jannetta, a spokesman for Metro, called the incident “brazen” and “violent in nature.”