Once the airplane was parked at the gate, the man allegedly opened one of the aircraft’s doors and deployed the emergency slide. He then exited the plane via the slide. He was immediately stopped by airport police and taken into custody, officials said. The remaining passengers were taken off the plane via another door. De La Cruz said the incident is currently under investigation.
March 21, 2020
