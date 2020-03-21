A passenger on a flight operated by Frontier Airlines was taken into custody at Reagan National Airport Saturday, after allegedly using the emergency slide to exit the airplane, officials said.

Flight 536 from Denver to Washington, D.C. landed around 11:40 a.m. at National Airport when an adult male passenger allegedly became disruptive and unruly, said Jennifer De La Cruz, a spokeswoman for Frontier Airlines.

Once the airplane was parked at the gate, the man allegedly opened one of the aircraft’s doors and deployed the emergency slide. He then exited the plane via the slide. He was immediately stopped by airport police and taken into custody, officials said. The remaining passengers were taken off the plane via another door. De La Cruz said the incident is currently under investigation.