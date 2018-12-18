A man died early Tuesday after he fell backward down an escalator at an Amtrak station in Maryland, officials said.

Authorities did not immediately release his name, pending the notification of his relatives by Prince George’s County Police.

Amtrak spokeswoman Kimberly Woods said in an email that the incident happened just after midnight Tuesday at the New Carrollton stop.

The man was found dead on the escalator, she said. Officials looked at video footage that showed the man had been climbing up the down escalator. When he reached the top, he fell backwards and hit his head, according to Amtrak.

Train service was not impacted, but there was a heavy police presence at the station overnight and early Tuesday.