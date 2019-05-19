A pedestrian was struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash early Sunday in Upper Marlboro, Maryland State Police said.

Police said the man was struck about 5:30 a.m. in the southbound lanes of Route 301 at Rosaryville Road. He was found laying in the grass median and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said state troopers located a vehicle nearby that may have been the one that struck the victim while he was in or along the roadway. The driver of the vehicle and a passenger were cooperating.

The incident closed the southbound lanes of Route 301 for a few hours Sunday morning.

[Pedestrians continue to be at high risk on Washington region’s roads, data show]

The victim has not been identified.

State police reminded drivers that Maryland law requires a driver involved in a collision to remain at the scene and to notify authorities.

“Additionally pedestrians should be sure to wear clothing or other accessories that are brightly colored or reflective for safety, especially when walking or running along roadways during hours of darkness,” the agency said in a statement.

Authorities are asking anyone who witnessed the crash, which remains under investigation, to contact Maryland State Police at 301-568-8101.

