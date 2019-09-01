Prince George’s County police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that closed part of the Baltimore-Washington Parkway early Sunday. (iStock)

Prince George’s County police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that closed part of the Baltimore-Washington Parkway near the Maryland-D. C. line for three hours early Sunday.

The name of the motorcycle rider, an adult male, has not been released, Cpl. Nicholas Clayton said.

According to police, the motorcycle was traveling south on the parkway around 3:45 a.m. when it crashed at Eastern Avenue. Police are investigating whether another vehicle was involved, Clayton said.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the hospital, police said.