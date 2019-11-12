The plan marks a breakthrough in a years-long impasse over widening the bridge on the northwestern stretch of the Capital Beltway. In the past, Maryland has said it didn’t have enough money for the undertaking, and Virginia said the bridge was its neighbor’s responsibility.

AD

The new bridge would have four express toll lanes, in addition to eight free lanes as on the current span. The tolls would fluctuate based on congestion, rising to keep traffic flowing freely.

AD

Much of the project is to be financed through public-private partnerships, to reduce the cost to taxpayers. In such collaborations, private companies pay much of the upfront costs in exchange for future revenue from the tolls.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) and Virginia Gov. Ralph S. Northam (D) made the announcement in a surprise joint appearance at a regional transportation forum in the District.

“A new bridge means commuters will get to work and back home faster,” Northam said in a statement, noting the agreement is a path to fix one of the worst traffic hotspots in the country. “This is about helping people see their families more, grow their businesses, and further unlock the region’s vast economic potential.”

AD

Calling it the “Capital Beltway Accord” and a “once-in-a-generation achievement” for the region, Hogan said “a bipartisan, commonsense, interstate agreement such as this has eluded elected leaders throughout the region for many decades.

AD

“Together with our partners in Virginia, we are building a foundation for even greater economic growth, greater opportunity for our citizens, and advancing real, lasting, transformative improvements for the entire Washington metropolitan region,” Hogan said.

The American Legion Bridge connects Montgomery and Fairfax counties, the region’s two largest jurisdictions, and is the site of frequent, miles-long backups. Delays on the span increased 40 percent between 2010 and 2017, as the region's population grew. In March, an overturned tanker truck on the bridge blocked the northbound lanes for 12 hours, triggering rush-hour gridlock throughout the region.

AD

The plan announced Tuesday also provides for Maryland to speed up the addition of express toll lanes on the Capital Beltway stretching from the bridge northeast to the Interstate 95 intersection in Prince George’s. Those lanes would be added in the same phase of construction as lanes already scheduled to be added to the southern part of Interstate 270.

AD

That change represents an important departure from Hogan’s original plan, which called for the initial phase of the express lanes project to be limited to widening the southern part of I-270.

But traffic specialists voiced concerns that adding lanes to I-270 without widening the Beltway and the bridge would make traffic worse. They warned it would dump more vehicles from I-270 into the same smaller funnel on the Beltway and bridge.

AD

The project would be required to undergo a federal environmental review. It may face opposition — especially in Maryland — from local officials and grass roots groups who would prefer to spend money on transit rather than roads.

In addition, widening the Beltway in certain spots could face resistance because it would require the demolition of homes.

The Potomac River belongs to Maryland under agreements dating back to the colonial era, when a 1632 charter granted by King Charles II awarded the river to the state.

AD

Nevertheless, under the new agreement, the two states will share the costs of rebuilding and widening the bridge, and adding toll lanes for a stretch on either side. Maryland will bear more than half of those costs, officials said.

AD

Officials said the project will cut commuting time in half for many travelers, reduce congestion in the regular travel lanes by 25 percent and add 40 percent more lane capacity. The bridge carries 235,000 vehicles daily.

New bicycle and pedestrian access will connect trails on both sides of the Potomac.

Northam announced in January an agreement with Transurban to extend the 495 Express Lanes to the American Legion Bridge, adding nearly three miles to Virginia’s system of high-occupancy toll lanes and a critical link to the region’s growing toll network.

The Virginia project includes connections from the Express Lanes to the George Washington Memorial Parkway and the Dulles Toll Road. When complete, four general purpose lanes and two new Express Lanes will run in each direction of the Capital Beltway along that stretch in Northern Virginia. With no public funding by the state, the Express Lanes network will be extended to the Maryland border

AD

AD

Transurban will spend more than $550 million to complete the 2.5-mile extension of the 495 Express Lanes to the American Legion Bridge, according to estimates provided by the state in January. Officials said the project will help lessen cut-through traffic in nearby neighborhoods.

The highway widening will complete the last leg of a tolling system on Northern Virginia’s portion of the Capital Beltway and connect to Maryland’s proposed toll lanes on its side of the Beltway, I-270 and the Baltimore-Washington Parkway. .

The Greater Washington Partnership, which sponsored Tuesday’s transportation forum together with the Greater Washington Board of Trade, has pushed for a plan where Maryland and Virginia’s toll networks sync up and provide a seamless integrated and efficient system. When Virginia announced its plan for the south side of the bridge, Joe McAndrew, the partnership’s transportation policy director, said the expectation was for Maryland to advance its project to coincide with Virginia’s timeline and for both jurisdictions to work out a plan to improve or replace the American Legion Bridge.

AD

AD

For the Beltway, the project represents a kind of closing chapter to a project of two decades ago: the replacement of the Woodrow Wilson Bridge. That span, which is the counterpart to the American Legion Bridge on the southern side of the Beltway, was for many years the region’s most notorious choke point.

After years of effort, however, the old span was replaced by a new, wider bridge that opened in 2006. The new plan would do the same for its upriver sibling.

AD