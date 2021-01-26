The state was on track to meet that schedule, Sales said, until coronavirus infection rates and “associated restrictions” increased. A plan to release the findings in December also was pushed back due to climbing coronavirus cases, he said.

AD

“Proceeding with publishing the [draft study] and scheduling public hearing would not have been a safe choice while health officials were telling Marylanders they would be safer at home,” Sales said.

AD

He declined to say why the state couldn’t publish the findings before it reschedules the hearings.

The authority owns and operates the toll bridge. The delays were previously reported by the Capital Gazette.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) announced the $5 million draft environmental impact study in 2016 to explore ways to expedite cross-bay travel.

Building a third span, Hogan has said, is the “only serious way” to reduce hours-long traffic backups. However, some local leaders and residents on both sides of the bridge say they are concerned about the effects that a wider Route 50 and more spillover bridge traffic would have on communities and the environment.

AD

A state report released in September made clear that the state was homing in on a site adjacent to the two existing spans. The authority hasn’t released a construction time frame, a way to pay for it or a cost estimate beyond “multiple billions of dollars.” A second study, which would take three to five years and has no funding, would be required before a specific alignment could be selected, Sales said.

The Maryland Department of Transportation hosted four public hearings online in August and September for a similar study regarding adding toll lanes to the Capital Beltway and Interstate 270. Two other hearings were held in Prince George’s and Montgomery counties with rules in place for crowd size and social distancing, according to MDOT’s website.