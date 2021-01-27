Transit improvements under discussion with officials in Montgomery and Prince George’s counties include expanding bus bays at the Shady Grove Metro station and the park-and-ride lot at Westfield Montgomery Mall in Montgomery, as well as upgrading bus stops in Prince George’s beyond the light-rail Purple Line alignment that will end at New Carrollton.

The state also reiterated a commitment to adding a pedestrian and cycling path to a new, wider American Legion Bridge, with connections to the trail along the C&O Canal.

The announcement of additional work to better serve pedestrians, cyclists and transit riders while also seeking to reduce the harm to adjacent parkland appears aimed at appeasing critics of the highway expansion project. Those include public officials in both counties, local land use planners, environmental groups and transit advocates who have said Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan’s (R) plan to relieve traffic by allowing motorists to buy their way out of congestion would harm the environment and give short shrift to mass transit.

Under the state’s “preferred” highway expansion plan, two toll lanes would be added in each direction to the Beltway, between the Virginia side of the American Legion Bridge to west of Route 5. I-270 would get one new toll lane in each direction, in addition to the existing carpool lanes being converted into toll lanes.

However, Maryland officials have said they will begin with replacing the bridge. Construction would then proceed around the Beltway to the I-270 spur and up I-270. The part of I-270 between I-370 and Frederick is several years behind in the environmental review process. State officials postponed any widening to the Beltway east of the I-270 spur after a study found doing so would require destroying up to several dozen homes and harm more public parkland.

Maryland officials also said lanes would be free to buses and vehicles with three or more passengers, which would match toll lanes on Virginia’s part of the Beltway.

The state has rejected six other lane configurations considered as part of the federally required environmental review. Those included having reversible toll lanes on I-270 and keeping the carpool lane on I-270, in addition to adding toll lanes.

The preferred alternative will undergo further analysis of its potential effects on the environment and surrounding communities before state highway officials plan to seek federal approval in 2022.

Hogan (R) has said expanding the highways with toll lanes is the only way to relieve some of the Washington region’s worst traffic congestion, which threatens the state’s economic growth and leaves motorists stuck in daily backups. State officials say the 59-year-old American Legion Bridge also needs to be replaced. The regular lanes would remain free, but both highways, including their overpasses, would be rebuilt as part of the expansions.

Opponents, including some who are threatening a lawsuit, say widening the highways would fuel auto-dependent sprawl development patterns, harm surrounding parks and streams, and bring the highway too close to long-established neighborhoods.

The Maryland Department of Transportation has said it plans to announce in February a winner among three proposals from teams of private companies seeking to build and finance the project.

Under the first “predevelopment” contract, the companies would work with local officials, property owners, residents and others for about a year to try to work through potential challenges as they design the lanes. If the companies and the state agree to a 50-year contract, the private team would build the lanes, finance their construction and operate the them long-term in exchange for keeping most of the toll revenue.

Maryland officials have agreed to put some of the state’s share of toll revenue toward transit and pedestrian-improvement projects.

In Montgomery, those would include replacing and widening the Bethesda Trolley Trail bridges over both highways and building a new separated bikeway along northbound Rockville Pike over the Beltway between Bethesda and Rockville.