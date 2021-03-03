Experts say such protests typically accuse the government or winner of unfairness by not following the bid rules or requirements. In rare cases, they can allege illegal behavior, such as bribery.

Terry Owens, an MDOT spokesman on the project, said the state will resolve the protest via procedures outlined in the bid documents. He said the attorney general’s office is advising the agency.

“We cannot comment further or provide any documents at this time,” Owens said in an email.

MDOT announced Feb. 18 it had selected toll road operator Transurban and investment bank Macquarie Capital among three bid teams to plan the first 12 miles of high-occupancy toll lanes over about a year while negotiating a 50-year public-private partnership with the state. The predevelopment agreement would give the companies right of first refusal for the decades-long contract under which they would build the lanes, finance their construction and operate them in exchange for keeping most of the toll revenue.

MDOT has not released the winning proposal. However, Transurban chief executive Scott Charlton told analysts in a company earnings call last year that Maryland’s first phase, which includes building a wider American Legion Memorial Bridge and expanding I-270, would amount to about $4 billion.

The losing-bid teams included one led by Spanish firm Cintra and London-based John Laing Investments, and another led by Itinera Infrastructure & Concessions, a North American offshoot of Italian toll road operator ASTM.

Spokesmen for Cintra and Itinera could not be reached for comment late Wednesday. A Transurban spokeswoman referred questions to MDOT.

MDOT previously said Transurban and Macquarie’s pitch “provided the best value,” with the highest-ranked financial proposal among the three. On technical merits, they ranked among the top two, which were “very close,” said MDOT spokeswoman Erin Henson.

Ed Tolchin, a Bethesda-based lawyer who specializes in government contracting for the law firm Offit Kurman, said bid protests are “very common” on large, lucrative projects.

“As the bucket of available money becomes smaller with budget cuts, people fight a lot more over these awards,” said Tolchin, who is not connected to any HOT lanes bid.

“To put a proposal together on a massive project like this, the costs could be very high,” Tolchin said. “It can involve scores of people, and that gets very expensive.”

Time is tight for MDOT, which has said it plans to seek approval of the predevelopment contract from the state’s Board of Public Works in May. A state contract may be executed amid a pending protest only if the board finds that doing so “without delay is necessary to protect substantial state interests,” according to state regulations.

MDOT spelled out in bid documents how it would handle a protest. First, the state’s contracting officer would decide whether to accept or reject the allegations. The protester may appeal that decision to the state transportation secretary and then, if still not satisfied, “pursue any available judicial remedies,” according to the bid documents.

That process appears to bypass the Maryland State Board of Contract Appeals, which typically must adjudicate bid disputes before protesters may pursue a court case — a process that Tolchin said can add months.

Transurban was considered a front-runner for the Maryland project because it operates 53 miles of HOT lanes in Northern Virginia and is building or planning more, including extending the Beltway HOT lanes north to near the Maryland border. Transurban and the Virginia Department of Transportation also are discussing how the company might operate Virginia’s northbound HOT lanes across a new American Legion Bridge, a VDOT official has said.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) and James F. Ports Jr., head of the Maryland Transportation Authority, also met with Transurban and Macquarie officials in Australia during a 2019 “infrastructure and economic development” trip. MDOT officials have said the governor’s office was not involved in the developer selection.