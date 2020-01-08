The board had approved the toll lanes proposal in June but had to reconsider it after changes that the Hogan administration proposed in the fall.

The vote gave a victory to Hogan, whose Traffic Relief Plan is one of his signature transportation projects. The plan appeared to have stalled last month after Franchot opposed several of the recent changes, but the comptroller and governor reached an agreement Friday.

The Hogan administration made three concessions to win Franchot’s support. First, it backed off a proposal to begin buying private property along both highways as it became available, rather than waiting until a contract had been approved.

It also beefed up a commitment to expand public transportation in Montgomery and Prince George’s counties. The state said it will work with both county governments to decide which transit improvements to include in each toll lane contract. Previously, the state had agreed to allot 10 percent of its share of net toll revenue to transit, but only after contractors had recouped construction costs, which could have taken years.

State officials also backed off a proposal to change the order of construction. The Hogan administration had wanted to start with building the lanes on the Beltway between the Virginia side of the American Legion Bridge and I-95 but have since agreed to stop the first Beltway section at I-270.

That delays the narrower and more controversial Beltway segment between I-270 and I-95. A state study found that widening that section could require demolishing dozens of homes, and Montgomery officials have threatened a lawsuit to protect environmentally sensitive public parkland in the area.

The first phase also will include I-270 between the Beltway and I-370 in the Shady Grove area of Rockville.

State Highway Administrator Greg Slater has said the state agreed to start in the areas that had “more consensus.”

Under the latest schedule, the Maryland Department of Transportation expects to award the first 50-year contract in May 2021. State officials have said the contracts will be worth more than $9 billion, making them part of one of the largest public-private partnerships in the country.

Under the plan, the companies will finance and build up to four new toll lanes — two in each direction — on both highways. Toll prices would fluctuate and increase with traffic congestion to ensure that the toll lanes remained free-flowing, state officials have said. The existing lanes would be rebuilt and remain free.

In exchange for financing the lanes’ construction, the companies would operate them and keep most of the toll revenue long-term.