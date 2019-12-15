However, Franchot (D), who supported the plan in June and is considered the board’s swing vote on the toll lane proposal, said last week that he objected to the latest changes.

The meeting cancellation, announced in an email from the governor’s office to other state officials late Saturday, pushes the toll lane debate into a likely legislative battle early next year. Opponents in the General Assembly have said they’ll try to fight the plan when the legislative session opens Jan. 8, by tightening what they say are holes in the state law governing public-private partnerships.

Hogan spokesman Michael Ricci said Sunday that the cancellation has “no connection” to the toll lane plan and that the state was “finally close to solving the region’s traffic crisis.” Ricci cited a recent agreement between Maryland and Virginia to replace the American Legion Bridge and widen it with toll lanes as part of the governor’s plan.

“We continue to have good conversations with the comptroller and appreciate his support for the project,” Ricci said.

But a back-and-forth exchange of jabs on Facebook between Hogan’s and Franchot’s offices that started Saturday and extended into Sunday morning revealed a growing feud and an explicit lack of support from Franchot.

Hogan’s personal Facebook page first posted a Dec. 6 editorial from The Washington Post’s editorial board in support of building the toll lanes. The governor’s office highlighted a quote from the editorial saying that Franchot and other political opponents could “play politics by pandering to naysayers or face the fact that traffic will get much worse without major new highway construction.”

Franchot’s chief of staff Len Foxwell responded with a reference to lengthy traffic backups that have occurred at the Chesapeake Bay Bridge since the Maryland Transportation Authority began a major repair project on the western span. Franchot has blamed the authority for not giving motorists enough notice or coordinating with local governments on both sides of the bridge.

“As the governor and his administration hopefully learned from the Chesapeake Bay Bridge fiasco, this is complicated work, and good intentions alone aren’t enough,” Foxwell wrote.

Foxwell added that the state needed an “evidence-based, data-driven approach to transportation planning. We cannot afford to simply make it up as we go along.”

On Sunday morning, the governor’s office posted a photo of Franchot on Facebook with a quote from the comptroller when he voted for the toll lanes plan in June: “Our congestion crisis has made life unbearable for people trying to get to work on time, for parents driving their kids to practices and games, and for police officers, firefighters and ambulance drivers who are trying to save lives.”

In a statement Sunday morning, Foxwell responded, “The comptroller works for the taxpayers of Maryland and not the governor.”

Foxwell added in a Facebook post later that Hogan’s latest plan breaks three “promises” that Hogan had made to Franchot before he initially supported the plan in June: That a controversial section of the Beltway between I-270 and Interstate 95 would be done after lower I-270, that the state wouldn’t begin buying private property along the highways until a federal environmental review was done, and that 10 percent of the state’s net toll revenue would go to transit expansion.

“It’s time to put down the red Sharpies, take a deep breath and do the serious work that it takes to get this thing right,” Foxwell wrote. “Right now, it just feels like darts being thrown at a board.”

Hogan needs one vote other than his own on the three-member Board of Public Works to allow the Maryland Department of Transportation to begin soliciting proposals from companies. State treasurer Nancy K. Kopp (D), who is elected by the General Assembly, opposed the proposal in June saying MDOT hadn’t provided enough details about the toll lanes’ potential environmental and financial impacts.

Hogan previously delayed a Dec. 4 vote on the toll lane plan after Franchot requested that it be pushed back to Dec. 18 to allow more time to assess the changes.

MDOT has not put it on the Wednesday agenda. A governor’s spokesman said it could be added as late as that morning and that state officials were continuing to answer questions from board members about the changes. Agencies typically don’t seek approval at the Board of Public Works unless they know they have the necessary two votes — in this case, the governor’s and Franchot.

MDOT plans to expand the highways by up to four lanes each via a public-private partnership in which teams of companies would build the lanes and finance their construction in exchange for keeping most of the toll revenue over 50 years. State officials have said the state would pay nothing. The existing lanes would be rebuilt and remain free.

The contracts, which MDOT hopes to finalize in 2021, would have an estimated value of more than $9 billion, state officials say.

