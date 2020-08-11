A copy of the state’s filing wasn’t immediately available. However, it likely relates to the consortium’s recent notice that it planned to terminate a 36-year public-private partnership with the state and vacate construction sites along the light-rail project’s 16-mile alignment Aug. 22 if no agreement on the unpaid expenses was reached.

In granting the state’s motion for a temporary restraining order late Monday, Circuit Court Judge Jeffrey M. Geller wrote that he agreed with the state that it would suffer “irreparable harm” if the Purple Line’s construction is delayed. He said he also agreed that the state would “incur inestimable amounts of additional damages” and that there would be “harm to the general public,” according to the order.

The companies are “restrained from demobilizing and abandoning the project,” the judge wrote, until they prove that the project has had “extended” delays.

The contract allows either the state or the consortium to terminate the partnership if construction delays exceed 365 days. The consortium says delays have added up to more than 2 1/2 years. However, the Maryland Transit Administration has argued that the companies are in “default” of the contract by threatening to terminate the partnership because the state has not agreed that the delays are valid.

In a statement, Purple Line Transit Partners said it would “fully comply” with the judge’s order, but disagreed with the state’s arguments in seeking it.

A spokesman for the consortium declined further comment, citing the pending lawsuit.

The order and lawsuit significantly escalate a years-long dispute between the Maryland Transit Administration and the companies over who will pay a reported $755 million in delay-related costs.

It also doesn’t bode well for the two sides reaching a deal that would keep the companies on site voluntarily. Without such an agreement, the state has said it will ensure that work continues by taking over contracts with the project’s subcontractors and managing the highly complex construction project itself.

The state’s filing follows a recent exchange of letters between the Maryland Transit Administration, the consortium and the consortium’s construction contractor over whether the state is permitted to take over the subcontractors’ contracts.

On Aug. 5, the state sent letters to 171 firms helping to build the Purple Line saying it planned to take over their contracts. The letter also asked the companies not to begin preparing to leave the project, as Purple Line Transit Partners had said its construction contractor had begun to do.

Two days later, Purple Line Transit Partners told the state it had no right to contact its subcontractors because it had not notified the consortium in writing that it would be taking over the contracts.

The construction contractor’s lawyer also said the state’s letters to the subcontractors had created “mass confusion across the project” and that the state would be “liable” for any costs related to its “unjustified” and “tortious interference” with the subcontractors.

The letter told the state to “immediately cease and desist” contacting the subcontractors until the state properly took over those contracts.

The construction contractor wrote its own letter Aug. 7 saying that unless the state put in writing by Aug. 10 that it was assuming the contracts with the subcontractors, it would begin terminating those contracts as of Aug. 22.

The state also had not provided a “clear plan” on how it planned to pay for any of the contractor’s equipment or materials that the subcontractors would need to continue working, the contractor wrote.

Purple Line Transit Partners is composed of Meridiam, Star America and Fluor.

The Purple Line was initially scheduled to begin carrying passengers in March 2022. However, the contractor has said it won’t open until late 2024, unless construction is accelerated.