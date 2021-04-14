The legislation, sponsored by Del. James W. Gilchrist (D-Montgomery), allows developers and builders to resume buying “credits” from “forest mitigation banks” created by farmers and other landowners who agree to preserve the required acreage. Planners in some counties had allowed that practice for decades but stopped it in the fall, following the attorney general’s opinion that it was improper.
Without that option, some local planners said, some development proposals couldn’t move forward. Critics, including environmental groups, said preserving forest without requiring that new trees be planted wouldn’t allow the state to reach its goal of “no net loss” of forest.
Lawmakers also required a state study of the effectiveness of the Forest Conservation Act in protecting tree canopy and directed the state to plant 5 million trees over 10 years. Those two provisions helped to win environmental groups’ support.
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) is expected to sign the legislation, which his administration supported. The Department of Natural Resources said the “highly successful” program of developers buying credits to preserve existing forest had protected 5,365 acres.
Ben Alexandro, water program director for the Maryland League of Conservation Voters, said the legislation, particularly the addition of 5 million new trees, is a “good steppingstone” until the legislature can provide a “comprehensive fix” of the Forest Conservation Act.