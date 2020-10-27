“It is imperative to find a path forward as these delays mean that Maryland residents are the ones that suffer,” the letter said.

MDOT recently took over some subcontracts on the light-rail project to keep some construction moving after the construction contractor quit in September over what it said were $800 million in unpaid cost overruns. Purple Line Transit Partners, which had employed the contractor, announced that it plans to terminate its $5.6 billion, 36-year public-private partnership with the state, but has continued negotiations in hopes of reaching a settlement. The state and consortium are also suing each other, alleging breach of contract.

State transportation officials have said they plan to seek another construction contractor or a new private partner, but have not said how much either option would cost or add to the delays. The line was initially scheduled to open in March 2022, but the contractor has said it is more than 2½ years behind schedule.

The lawmakers cite the “significant disruption” that Purple Line construction has caused for residents and businesses along the 16-mile alignment between Montgomery and Prince George’s counties. Additional delays, they said, “will only exacerbate the burdens” that those along the alignment have faced since construction started in 2017.

The lawmakers said they also are concerned because the state is paying for the Purple Line’s $2 billion construction with $900 million in highly competitive Federal Transit Administration (FTA) grants.

“In light of the substantial commitment of federal resources and time to this project, we are concerned that the current situation could negatively impact Maryland’s working relationship with FTA and harm Maryland’s ability to access future federal transportation funds,” the letter said.

Once completed, they said, the Purple Line will connect residents to jobs and attract investment to communities along the alignment.

“We are all anxious for the project to reach that stage as quickly and cost-effectively as possible,” the lawmakers wrote.

The letter is signed by Sens. Chris Van Hollen and Ben Cardin, and Reps. Steny H. Hoyer, C.A. Dutch Ruppersberger, John P. Sarbanes, Anthony G. Brown, Jamie B. Raskin, Kweisi Mfume and David Trone.