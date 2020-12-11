It also did not provide a time frame for when the private concessionaire must replace its primary contractor, which would allow work to resume in earnest. No date was provided for when the 16-mile line interconnecting Montgomery and Prince George’s counties would begin carrying passengers.

The Maryland Department of Transportation declined to elaborate on the details of the agreement, which became public as part of the Board of Public Works agenda for Dec. 16. The board — composed of Gov. Larry Hogan (R), Comptroller Peter Franchot (D) and Treasurer Nancy K. Kopp (D) — must approve the agreement, as required for changes to major state contracts.

In the public posting, MDOT said the board’s approval of the $250 million deal would “substantially” reduce further delays in the rail line’s completion. The agency said the money would come from the state’s transportation trust fund, which is used to pay for projects statewide.

State officials did not say which other transportation projects might be delayed or scrapped due to the additional Purple Line payment.

The Purple Line initially was scheduled to open in March 2022, but the original contractor said it won’t begin carrying passengers until late 2024 because of unforeseen delays.

Most major construction stopped in September, leaving a string of dormant construction sites across the Washington suburbs. The state took over some subcontracts after the companies’ initial contractor quit, but most work won’t resume until the concessionaire hires a new contractor.

The agreement salvages the state’s public-private partnership — one of the first for a U.S. transit project — with the concessionaire known as Purple Line Transit Partners. It also resolves the state’s and companies’ lawsuits against each over what the firms had said were $800 million in delay-related cost overruns.

Under the agreement, initially announced Nov. 24, Texas-based Fluor will exit the partnership, state officials said previously. Fluor was the lead company in the construction joint venture but also had agreed to help finance the construction as part of the longer-term concessionaire.

Under the partnership, now valued at $5.84 billion with the additional $250 million included, the concessionaire will build the line, help finance its construction, then operate and maintain it for 30 years.