Under the agreement, the firms will hire a new design-build contractor within one year, although that’s expected to occur within nine months, said Maryland Transportation Secretary Gregory Slater.

The state will pay the companies the first $100 million by the end of the year and the remaining $150 million within 12 months, or whenever the state and private partner sign a new financial agreement after a new contractor is hired, Slater said.

He noted the firms initially had sought nearly $800 million in delay-related cost overruns. The private partner, known as Purple Line Transit Partners, now consists of infrastructure investors Meridiam and Star America. A third company, Fluor, which also led the construction joint venture, will leave the partnership under the agreement.

“We believe that with a new design-builder in place and our partnership with Meridiam and Star America remaining intact, we have the tools needed for successful completion of this project,” Slater told the board.

Calling the settlement an “important step forward,” Slater added, “I believe this settlement now protects the state’s interests and the citizens, and enables us to deliver a completed project in the shortest time frame possible.”

The Purple Line initially was scheduled to open in March 2022, but the previous contractor said it wouldn’t begin carrying passengers until late 2024.

Slater told the board that PLTP will explore ways to expedite construction and a new completion schedule will be available when a new contractor is hired. State officials previously have said construction was about 40 percent complete when the contractor quit over cost overruns in mid-September.

It remains unclear whether the new contract and related refinancing costs will result in the state having to pay more to complete the 16-mile line’s construction between Montgomery and Prince George’s counties.

Slater said the state would pay any additional costs via periodic payments to the private concessionaire over the 30 years of the line’s operation.

The board’s approval was expected because it allows the state to salvage a 36-year public-private partnership in which the concessionaire manages the construction, helps finance it, then operates and maintains the line for 30 years.

That prevented the state from having to solicit a new long-term and complex financial partnership, which experts say would have taken more than a year.

With the $250 million additional payment, the partnership is valued at $5.84 billion. It is one of the first U.S. transit projects to rely on private financing.

The Purple Line will have 21 stations and run light-rail vehicles mostly along a four-mile recreational trail and in its own lanes along streets. As one of the first rail lines to directly connect U.S. suburbs, it will link spokes of the Metrorail system with Amtrak and MARC commuter rail stations. It’s also designed to provide faster, more reliable east-west public transportation than buses.