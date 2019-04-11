Traffic flowed recently along interchanges that link I-495 and I-270 in Bethesda, Md., but the area is often heavily congested. Maryland officials are proposing to add toll lanes to provide traffic relief. (Katherine Frey/The Washington Post)

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan’s plan to add four toll lanes to Interstates 495 and 270 would cut the time motorists sit in traffic by up to 35 percent, but it would require up to 34 homes and four businesses along the Capital Beltway be demolished, a new state study found.

No homes or businesses would need to be taken along I-270, according to the study findings released Thursday.

However, up to almost 1,500 properties along both highways would be “directly affected,” meaning they would lose parts of backyards or other land, either permanently or temporarily during construction. Some of the properties also would end up with a closer noise wall, the study found.

People in nearly 4,600 homes, businesses, schools and other sites could hear more noise, although how much won’t be known until more analysis is done.

The study findings, presented at the first public workshop in Landover, provided an initial glimpse of how much the highways would need to be widened under seven traffic relief scenarios under consideration — six of which involve adding two to four toll lanes.



Maryland State Highway Administrator Greg Slater cautioned that the findings are “very preliminary” and show the worst-case scenarios. He said the companies that will design the lanes as part of a public-private partnership are expected to find ways to further reduce any widening, perhaps by tunneling or cantilevering some lanes over others.

“We know a number of folks out there are really frustrated with congestion,” Slater said, “but we also don’t want a solution that’s really going to disrupt the lives of communities around the Beltway. They’re really important to us.”

The more than 500,000 motorists who use both highways daily but don’t live or work near them would see significant improvement, the study found. All of the options would reduce the amount of time motorists spend in peak-hour traffic congestion by at least 20 percent, with some cutting it by 35 percent, according to the analysis.

If nothing is done by 2040, the study found, morning traffic on the Capital Beltway between College Park and Bethesda will average 14 miles per hour, taking 43 minutes to travel about 10 miles. Under some tolling alternatives, that trip would drop to 13 minutes in the regular lanes and 10 minutes in the toll lanes.

In Prince George’s County, the study found, morning Beltway traffic between Interstate 95 and the Woodrow Wilson Bridge would average 23 miles per hour and take 67 minutes if nothing is done by 2040. Under some alternatives, that trip would take 50 minutes in the regular lanes and 44 minutes in the toll lanes.

The Maryland State Highway Administration is considering both high-occupancy toll (HOT) lanes, such as Virginia has built, and express toll lanes. HOT lanes allow high-occupancy vehicles to use them free or at a reduced cost, while express toll lanes cost the same for all vehicles.

Tolls, which haven’t been set, would vary to keep the lanes flowing at or above 45 miles per hour, officials said. Regular lanes would remain free, and Slater said the state is exploring ways for buses to use the toll lanes at no cost.

The two options that found the greatest travel time savings and other benefits include four toll lanes on each highway. One would add two HOT lanes in each direction to the Beltway. On I-270, the existing single HOV lanes would be converted to HOT lanes, and an additional HOT lane would be built in each direction.

The other would add two express toll lanes in each direction on both the Beltway and I-270, in addition to retaining the HOV lanes on I-270.

Hogan (R) has touted toll lanes as the only way the state can afford to provide significant relief on some of the most congested highways in the state. He has said the lanes, which are estimated to cost $9 billion to $11 billion, would cost the state nothing because the private partner would finance their construction and build and operate them in exchange for keeping the toll revenue.

Maryland highway officials also have cast the proposal as the only way to expand the American Legion Bridge, one of the region’s most notorious bottlenecks. Virginia already has added toll lanes to its section of the Beltway and I-95, leading some road proponents to argue that Maryland has lagged in easing motorists’ daily misery.

Even so, Hogan’s proposal has drawn criticism from transit advocates, residents in communities along the highways and some public officials in Montgomery and Prince George’s counties who say Hogan’s proposal gives short shrift to transit alternatives and would affect too many homes and businesses.

The lanes probably would be built in phases, state officials said, beginning with the most congested part of the Beltway between the George Washington Memorial Parkway in Virginia to I-95, including the American Legion Bridge. The rest of Maryland’s portion of the Beltway east and south to Route 5, as well as I-270 between the Beltway and I-370, would be built at the same time, within two years of construction beginning on the first section.

The environmental and community impacts of those highway segments will be included in a future study, state officials said.

Following the public workshops, the seven alternatives will undergo more-detailed analysis before the state recommends a preferred alternative. Public hearings on that recommendation are scheduled to be held early next year.

Materials presented at the public workshop are available here.

Comments may be submitted until June 14, online at 495-270-p3.com or via email at 495-270-p3@sha.state.md.us.

