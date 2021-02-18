However, Maryland’s highway expansion proposal has drawn criticism for its potential effects on the environment and adjacent communities in the densely developed suburbs. It also has attracted scrutiny following problems with another Maryland public-private partnership to build the delayed light-rail Purple Line.

If approved, the “predevelopment agreement” — the first contract on the highway expansion proposal — would be limited to a year’s worth of early design work and other planning. However, the awarding of the contract is significant because that team would become the only one competing for the decades-long deal worth billions.

AD

AD

Transurban chief executive Scott Charlton told analysts in a company earnings call last year that Maryland’s first phase, which includes building a wider American Legion Bridge and expanding I-270, would amount to about $4 billion.

As part of its bid, the Transurban consortium agreed to pay the Maryland Department of Transportation a $145 million “development rights fee” for the right of first refusal on the longer-term partnership. It also estimated it could spend $5 million to protect pedestrians and cyclists during construction and at least $300 million over 50 years to improve mass transit in Montgomery and Frederick counties, state officials said.

The private team, known as Accelerate Maryland Partners, also said it would provide $50 million in community grants and $25 million to support emerging technologies, MDOT said.

AD

AD

Under a predevelopment agreement, the companies would devise a plan to finance, build and operate four HOT lanes — two in each direction — on the Beltway between the Virginia side of the American Legion Bridge and the I-270 spur, then up I-270 to I-70 in Frederick. On I-270, one of the HOT lanes would come from converting the existing carpool lane south of I-370. The potential lane configuration for north of I-370 is part of a future study.

The project would start with replacing and expanding the 60-year-old bridge connecting Maryland and Virginia, including adding a lane for bicycles and pedestrians.

“This is another step forward in addressing one of the most significant traffic bottlenecks in the nation,” Maryland Transportation Secretary Gregory Slater said in a statement. “Though there is much more work to do with the local leaders, the community and stakeholders, the selected proposal delivers congestion relief at the American Legion Bridge, strong innovative approaches for minimizing impacts, and a real multimodal approach.”

Maryland transportation officials also cited the team’s “strong relevant regional experience” and “track record of success” in delivering HOT lanes via public-private partnerships, as Transurban has in Northern Virginia. The companies said they would spend up to $54.3 million to develop the Maryland lanes.

AD

AD

Maryland, Virginia and other states have turned to public-private partnerships as a way to build and improve expensive infrastructure with limited government funds and debt capacity. Companies generally assume some of the construction and operating cost risks in exchange for keeping most of the toll revenue. The long-term viability of such deals has drawn more scrutiny since the pandemic, which has led to uncertainty about how much people will drive if many continue to work more from home.

The Maryland lanes would be free for buses and vehicles with three or more people, while other motorists would pay a toll that would adjust with traffic congestion to keep the lanes free-flowing. The regular lanes would be rebuilt and remain free.

Both Transurban and Macquarie Capital have pledged their own equity to the project and list themselves as the lead contractor.

Melbourne-based Transurban was considered the leading contender because of its dominancy in Northern Virginia, particularly on the Beltway, where Maryland’s tolling system would have to join the Virginia lanes seamlessly near the American Legion Bridge.

AD

AD

Transurban recently reached a deal with the Virginia Department of Transportation to extend its Beltway HOT lanes two miles north to the George Washington Memorial Parkway, near the bridge at the Maryland border.

Transurban also has begun discussions with VDOT about how the company might operate the northbound HOT lanes across a new American Legion Bridge, a VDOT official said. Under such an arrangement, Transurban would finance Virginia’s share of the cost to rebuild the bridge and add the HOT lanes. As part of a 2019 agreement between the two states, Maryland’s concessionaire would rebuild the bridge, and the two states’ partnerships would share the costs.

Transurban announced in December it had reached a deal to sell half of its stake in its Northern Virginia HOT lanes for $2.1 billion to three pension funds — two in Australia and one in Canada. Transurban plans to continue operating the Virginia toll lanes, but company officials cited a need to raise money for other projects.

AD

AD

In addition to the Virginia highways, Transurban operates 17 toll facilities in Australia and one in Montreal.

The company recently has attracted attention for a $6.7 billion toll road tunneling project in Melbourne that company officials say is two years behind schedule due to problems finding disposal sites for contaminated soil. The project’s costs are estimated to have ballooned by $3 billion, or 45 percent, according to media reports.

Project opponents also have pointed to what they say has been a cozy relationship between Transurban and the Hogan administration. That includes an “infrastructure and economic development” trip that Hogan and James F. Ports, head of the Maryland Transportation Authority, took with other state officials to Australia in 2019. The authority operates Maryland’s toll facilities and is one of the lead state agencies on the Beltway and I-270 expansion plan.

AD

AD

Photos on the governor’s website show him at a champagne reception with Transurban leaders and at a meeting with Macquarie officials.

Hogan’s former scheduler and director of intergovernmental affairs also joined Transurban in January 2020 to work in government affairs.

Macquarie Capital is the investment bank for Sydney-based Macquarie Group, which has been involved in public-private partnerships to replace the Goethals Bridge in New York, build a new tunnel in the Norfolk area and build a broadband network in Kentucky.

Macquarie has been involved in bankruptcies on toll roads in San Diego and Indiana, with the failures attributed to the Great Recession and unrealistic traffic and revenue forecasts.

AD

The other two teams that competed for the Maryland project were one led by Spanish firm Cintra and London-based John Laing Investments, and another led by Itinera Infrastructure & Concessions, a North American offshoot of Italian toll road operator ASTM.

AD

Cintra is building 22 miles of HOT lanes on Interstate 66 outside the Beltway in a 50-year public-private partnership with VDOT.

MDOT officials said they plan to seek approval of the predevelopment agreement from the board of the Maryland Transportation Authority, the state’s tolling agency, in March. The contract would then go to the Board of Public Works — composed of the governor, state comptroller and treasurer — for final approval in May, MDOT said.

AD

If the contract is approved, MDOT officials say the companies would work with the state, local governments, property owners, utilities and residents on potential design challenges while seeking to reach a longer-term contract to build and operate the lanes.

Critics, including the planning agency for Montgomery and Prince George’s counties, have said the highway expansion plan would cause too much environmental damage to streams and public parkland, and also gives short shrift to public transportation.

AD

Supporters say the bridge expansion and new lanes are needed to keep the state economically competitive with Virginia and to help thousands of motorists stuck in chronic traffic congestion. MDOT officials say the state can’t afford to expand the highways with traditional government funding.

Hogan has said the new lanes will come at “no net cost” to taxpayers because the private team will build them and finance their construction in exchange for keeping most of the toll revenue.

However, that promise has come under scrutiny in a state where transportation officials recently agreed to pay an additional $250 million to salvage the Purple Line’s $5.6-billion partnership. Major construction on the 16-mile rail line connecting Montgomery and Prince George’s counties has stalled while the private consortium replaces its contractor, who quit following years-long cost disputes with the state.

The highway expansion proposal also has come under scrutiny because it would be the first time MDOT would use a predevelopment agreement. Slater has said partnering with the private sector earlier will allow the companies to work through potential design problems before they could amount to expensive construction delays.

However, critics say the state shouldn’t pursue companies until it has completed the federally required environmental analysis. MDOT has agreed to reimburse the private partner for up to $50 million of its predevelopment expenses if the state cancels the project or the federal government doesn’t approve it.

The project also has incurred threats of a lawsuit from environmental groups, which could delay construction and add costs, as it did on the Purple Line.

Maryland transportation officials have said they won’t seek approval from the Board of Public Works for a 50-year contract until at least mid-2022, after the final environmental study is scheduled to be completed this fall.