Under such an agreement, companies would work over the next year with MDOT, the Maryland Transportation Authority, local officials, residents and others to develop a plan to expand the Beltway between the George Washington Memorial Parkway in Northern Virginia and the I-270 spur, as well as I-270 between the Beltway and I-370. The project includes rebuilding and expanding the American Legion Bridge.

AD

AD

The existing lanes would be rebuilt and remain free.

The discussion would seek to “further avoid and minimize impacts” to the environment, communities, surrounding property and utilities, MDOT said.

Under the proposal by Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R), the highway expansions would come at “no net cost” to the state because the companies would finance the toll lanes’ construction, build them and operate them in exchange for keeping most of the revenue over 50 years. The arrangement, valued at $9 billion to $11 billion, would be one of the largest public-private partnerships ever in the nation.

The earliest a full construction and operations contract would be awarded would be summer 2022, after the federally required environmental review is complete, MDOT has said.

AD

The teams that submitted proposals were:

AD

Accelerate Maryland Express Partners

Lead project developer/equity: Itinera Infrastructure & Concessions Inc.

Lead contractors: Halmar International LLC and Itinera S.p.A

Designers: Atkins North America, Inc. and Gannett Fleming Inc.

Accelerate Maryland Partners LLC

Lead project developer/equity: Transurban (USA) Operations Inc. and Macquarie Infrastructure Developments LLC

Lead contractor: Transurban and Macquarie

Designers: Dewberry Engineers Inc. and Stantec Consulting Services Inc.

Capital Express Mobility Partners

Lead project developer/equity: Cintra Global SE and John Laing Investments Limited

Lead contractor: Ferrovial Agroman US Corp.

Designers: AECOM Technical Services Inc. and HNTB Corporation