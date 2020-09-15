“I’m not going to sit here and say there won’t be stumbling blocks along the way or make commitments that the state is going to be able to maintain the same level of activity” as the current contractor, Quinn said. “But I can tell you in the long-term, we are going to deliver this project to the state of Maryland, and we’re going to deliver it efficiently.”

He added, “There are a number of good contractors in this market that want to take on this work.”

Quinn’s public comments were the first since Thursday, when a Baltimore judge dealt the state a blow by ruling that the private concessionaire, Purple Line Transit Partners (PLTP), may quit if it chooses to do so in dispute over $800 million in unpaid cost overruns. PLTP has said the additional expenses stem from more than 2 1/2 years of construction delays.

The contractor has said construction sites could be packed up and safely secured in two to four weeks. Work has continued since the court ruling, project officials said.

Quinn didn’t say how much the different options are expected to cost or how the state would pay for them. State transit officials have previously said the MTA has spent about $1 billion on the project and that about $1 billion in construction remains. They also have said they would have to divert funding from other state transit systems, including MARC commuter rail and Baltimore-area transit, to keep construction moving until they can line up longer-term financing.

Quinn said the state remains “open to a fair and reasonable settlement” and is continuing negotiations with PLTP over the cost overruns. However, he said the state also is working to take over more than 100 subcontracts to keep construction moving if PLTP quits.

Several council members called on Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) to voice his commitment to completing the line’s construction rather than deferring to his transportation agency.

“The governor also needs to put forth some clear statements about how he’s going to own this major issue and how we’re going to come out the other side,” council member Nancy Navarro (D-District 4) said.

Council member Hans Riemer (D-At Large) said he’s concerned about the project being in “limbo” for six months.

“We need the governor to step up and really assert strong leadership here,” Riemer said

A spokesman for Hogan did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Matthew Pollack, the state’s Purple Line project director, said state officials are meeting with PLTP’s construction contractor daily on a transition plan, including how construction sites will be left in a safe condition. Even if PLTP quits, he said, subcontractors should be able to complete the design and continue relocating underground utilities, building walls and manufacturing the light-rail vehicles.

The Purple Line was scheduled to begin carrying passengers in March 2022, but PLTP has said it won’t open until at least November 2024. PLTP says the delays stem from a lawsuit that stalled the start of construction by 11 months, the state being slow to provide right of way, and recent changes in design requirements for a crash wall and culverts.

Quinn said he couldn’t comment on the project’s legal case, though he indicated that it is continuing past the judge’s ruling last week. The state has sued PLTP for breach of contract. Whether PLTP’s termination of the contract is legal will determine how much the state would have to pay PLTP under the contract.

Council members said businesses and residents are frustrated after living with ripped up roads and sidewalks, as well as part of the popular Capital Crescent Trail being closed for three years. Some also expressed concerns about construction workers losing jobs during the pandemic-induced economic crisis.

“All of us today are very frustrated by the court action and the place the state finds itself in after so much energy and effort has gone into this project,” said council member Tom Hucker (D-District 5), chair of the panel’s transportation committee. “It feels like a real blow to be where we are.”

Council member Andrew Friedson (D-District 1) said his constituents just want the line completed.