Maryland said Monday that it is withholding $55.6 million in funds from Metro because the transit system has refused to account for money received earlier from the state in what it called “an ongoing pattern of fiscal obfuscation and a lack of cooperation.”

The unexpected action was a strong signal that the administration of Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) plans to take a more aggressive posture toward Metro on its financial performance and governance.

The state said it would not provide the capital funds — which were supposed to be delivered to Metro on Monday — in a strongly worded letter from Maryland Transportation Secretary Pete K. Rahn.

The letter arrived on the first day of Rahn’s tenure as a member of the Metro board, where he will be the first cabinet-level official in memory to represent either Maryland or Virginia.

Rahn said that the state has increased its subsidy to Metro from $467 million in 2017 to a proposed $741 million in 2020 but that Metro “has failed to demonstrate how past allocations were spent and how additional funds will be spent in the future.”

The letter went on: “The continued stonewalling by [Metro] on compliance audits prevents the State from seeing what is occurring with the funds Maryland taxpayers provide.”

Hogan, who won office in 2014 while campaigning in favor of shifting state spending from transit to roads, has had an up-and-down relationship with Metro. Hogan was the most outspoken critic of former Metro board chairman Jack Evans, who just left the board in an ethics scandal.

But despite initial skepticism, Hogan ultimately supported last year’s historic agreement with Virginia and the District to provide $500 million a year in dedicated funding for the transit system.

Metro spokesman Ian Jannetta said Metro “will meet with Maryland officials as soon as possible to fully understand and address the issues raised in their letter.”

