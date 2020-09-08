If the companies building the line and managing its construction quit, “Our effort will be to minimize the public impact to the extent that we can,” MTA administrator Kevin B. Quinn Jr. said. “But we certainly won’t be able to sustain the level of effort that [the companies] are putting in.”

The comments came during an all-day virtual hearing in which lawyers for the MTA asked Baltimore Circuit Judge Jeffrey M. Geller to continue requiring the companies to remain on site while the cost disputes play out. They had planned to quit Aug. 22

A temporary order that Geller issued Aug. 10 at the state’s request expires Monday. His decision on whether to issue a longer order is expected later this week, after a second day of testimony scheduled for Thursday.

The concessionaire, Purple Line Transit Partners (PLTP), has said it plans to terminate the 36-year public-private partnership because the state has refused to pay for $755 million in unforeseen construction costs. Those expenses, the companies say, stem from more than 2½ years of delays that are the state’s responsibility. The state has said the overruns are exaggerated or are the contractor’s fault.

The question before the judge is whether the companies must first exhaust the contract’s dispute-resolution process before quitting.

Lawyers for PLTP said the consortium has an “unconditional” right, spelled out in the contract, to terminate the agreement after delays exceed 365 days. The contract does not require that the dispute-resolution process be followed for that provision, the companies say.

Brian Krulick, a Washington-based lawyer for PLTP, said the contract is “clear and unambiguous” that the companies may terminate the partnership due to extended delays.

“The state doesn’t like it, so the state has run to court asking your honor to rewrite the contract,” Krulick told the judge.

Lawyers for the MTA say the companies may not “unilaterally” determine that an extended delay has occurred but rather must do so via the dispute-resolution process. Moreover, the state says, the contract requires work to continue during any disputes.

Quinn told the judge the state is relying on PLTP’s private financing, which the state would pay back over time, to pay for the line’s completion. If the companies quit, he said, “I don’t know how we would fund it.”

Financing the remaining construction would require the state to divert money from other transit systems, he said. The state is already facing $3 billion in possible transportation cuts over the next six years due to tax revenue losses related to the coronavirus pandemic, Quinn said.

Jaclyn Hartman, chief financial officer for the Maryland Department of Transportation, said the state has spent about $1 billion — all it has budgeted for the project. If PLTP leaves, the state would have to find another way to finance the remaining $1 billion of construction, she said.

Moreover, Hartman said, if PLTP is allowed to terminate the contract due to extensive delays, the state also would have to pay off $367 million in private activity bonds issued for the project early.

“There’s certainly no extra money sitting around to fund unexpected projects of this size,” Hartman said.

But under questioning by a lawyer for PLTP, Hartman said the state could issue new bonds backed by fare revenue from the Purple Line and other state transit systems. The state also could seek a low-interest federal loan akin to the $875 million loan that PLTP now has access to.

However, she said, issuing new bonds and applying for such a loan would take six months to a year.

Vernon Hartsock, acting Purple Line project director for the MTA, said the state plans to continue construction if PLTP leaves. However, he said, the project would be delayed “by at least a year” — the first time the state has mentioned a time frame for any delays. He said it would take “possibly two years” if the state tried to solicit a new public-private partnership.

The construction contractor has said work is about halfway done, though Hartsock said it is closer to 30 percent.

PLTP is composed of Meridiam, Star America and Fluor Corp.

The consortium has said the biggest delays stemmed from a lawsuit that stalled the start of construction, the state’s slowness in acquiring right of way, and late changes in design requirements for new ponds and a crash wall along CSX tracks.